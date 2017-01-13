Chargers name Anthony Lynn head coach

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 9:41 PM EST

The Chargers officially have a new home. And, officially, a new coach.

The latest arrival in Los Angeles has named Anthony Lynn the successor to Mike McCoy, and also the 16th coach in franchise history.

“One thing that’s very clear about Anthony Lynn is he’s a leader,” Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in a press release. “He’s a natural-born leader. As you can tell, I am very excited about the leadership qualities he’s going to bring to our team. He is really going to communicate and connect with our players. He’s had a number of great coaching influences in his life and as a former player who won two Super Bowls, Anthony knows first-hand what championship pedigree is all about. We couldn’t be more excited to have him lead our franchise into this exciting new era of Chargers football.”

Lynn previously served as interim coach and offensive coordinator of the Bills. He returns to the AFC West, where he played as a member of the Broncos, winning championships in 1997 and 1998. He also spent the first three years of his coaching career in Denver.

“I’m having a hard time even putting into words how excited I am to be the new head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers,” Lynn said. “This is really a dream come true. I want all of our fans to know that we’re going to start by putting together a great staff and we’re going to put together a team with the heart and will of a champion. I know there’s a lot of work to be done and I’m going to give everything I have to the Chargers, the Spanos family, and the City of Los Angeles.”

Some had pegged Lynn as the next coach of the Bills, but the Bills opted for Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The hiring of Lynn makes him the fifth hire in this cycle; one vacancy remains, for now, in San Francisco.