Cowboys list seven players as questionable

January 13, 2017

The Cowboys haven’t played a game in nearly two weeks, which gave their injured players a nice stretch of time to heal up ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs.

Every player on the active roster took part in their practices this week and there’s been no sign from anyone with the team that there’s going to be anyone scratched from the lineup because of an injury against the Packers. The team stopped short of officially ruling everybody into the lineup, however.

The Cowboys listed seven players as questionable for Sunday’s game. Six of the seven are on the defensive side of the ball with left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) the only representative of the offense.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne is expected to play for the first time since injuring his groin in Week Eight. Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (shoulder), linebacker Justin Durant (elbow), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Terrell McClain (ankle) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) round out the group of players listed as questionable for the team’s playoff opener.