DeAndre Hopkins limited, says his knee is “excellent”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been limited in practice this week, with what’s listed as a knee injury.

But he apparently isn’t worried about it.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins was asked about the condition of his knee, and said: “It’s excellent.”

It’s certainly not enough to keep him off the field Saturday night against the Patriots, and the Texans on the whole seem healthy pretty healthy.

They have a few players limited in practice (including star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney), but no players have been held out so far.

They’ll need all hands on deck Saturday night, with such a thin margin for error anyway.