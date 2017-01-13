 Skip to content

DeAndre Hopkins limited, says his knee is “excellent”

January 13, 2017
Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been limited in practice this week, with what’s listed as a knee injury.

But he apparently isn’t worried about it.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins was asked about the condition of his knee, and said: “It’s excellent.”

It’s certainly not enough to keep him off the field Saturday night against the Patriots, and the Texans on the whole seem healthy pretty healthy.

They have a few players limited in practice (including star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney), but no players have been held out so far.

They’ll need all hands on deck Saturday night, with such a thin margin for error anyway.

