Eagles want to talk to Mike Groh for receivers coach opening

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 2:21 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears talks with wide receivers coach Mike Groh during warmups prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field on August 14, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles are hoping to interview a member of the Rams coaching staff.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Eagles want to talk to Mike Groh for their receivers coach opening.

He was the Rams’ receivers coach and passing game coordinator last year, and spent the previous three years with the Bears. He’s the son of longtime coach Al Groh.

The Eagles also interviewed former Bills coach Sanjay Lal.

 

Philadelphia is looking for a replacement for the fired Greg Lewis, but they could also stand to find some players for whichever coach they eventually hire. Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham dropped a lot of passes, and had just 757 yards and four touchdowns between them. Jordan Matthews was moderately productive (73 catches for 804 yards), but they need an infusion of talent.

