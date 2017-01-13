FAA approves Inglewood stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 3:58 PM EST

When the Rams and Chargers join forces to share a stadium in 2019, there will definitely be a stadium to share.

Via Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the FAA has approved the $2.6 billion venue to be built in Inglewood, California.

The approval comes with a commitment by Rams owner Stan Kroenke to pay for a $29 million secondary aircraft tracking system that will resolve radar concerns at nearby LAX.

“As a result of the agreement, the FAA is able to issue a determination that the stadium will not pose a hazard to navigable airspace or affect the flow of aircraft into LAX,” the agency said in a statement, via Fenno.

At one point, security concerns were raised regarding the venue, given the possibility that a plane could be hijacked and crashed into the stadium. That was largely viewed as an effort by the opponents of the Inglewood stadium to block its approval by the league in favor of a competing facility that would have been built in Carson.

The Chargers were one of the teams proposing the Carson project and opposing the Inglewood stadium. And, of course, the Chargers will now be playing in the Inglewood stadium.