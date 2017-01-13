Former Ravens president David Modell dies

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 2:08 PM EST

Former Ravens president David Modell passed away Friday after a two-year battle with cancer, the Ravens announced.

He was 55.

The son of former Browns and Ravens owner Art Modell, David Modell served as the team president from the Ravens’ first season in 1996 until 2004. He had worked in different capacities for the Browns from the time he was a teenager until his father moved the team to Baltimore.

David Modell was involved in various boards and with various charities and causes in both Baltimore and Cleveland. In recent years he had worked with Modell Ventures and served as chairman of 3ality Digital, an entertainment and production company.