Friday morning one-liners

January 13, 2017

What does the Bills coaching change mean for QB Tyrod Taylor?

A look at the background of new Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

WR Julian Edelman should have the most catches in Patriots postseason history when Saturday’s game is over.

QB Christian Hackenberg didn’t grow much in his rookie season with the Jets.

Thursday was a day of change on the Ravens coaching staff.

What will the Bengals do at kicker in 2017?

The Browns hope learning on the job pays off for 2016 rookies.

The Steelers have started to reap rewards from recent drafts.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins says that all is well with his knee.

Colts running backs coach Jemal Singleton is coaching at the East-West Shrine Game.

Waiting to fire Gus Bradley isn’t something Jaguars owner Shad Khan regrets.

DL DaQuan Jones shares why he’s excited about what’s next for the Titans.

New coach Vance Joseph shared his vision of the Broncos offense.

How should the Chiefs use CB Marcus Peters against the Steelers?

A police sketch of a home invasion suspect made former Raiders DE Howie Long’s son Kyle double check to make sure his father hadn’t gone into another line of work.

Former Chargers players are sad about the team’s move to Los Angeles.

Cowboys C Travis Frederick’s Wisconsin roots will be put aside this weekend.

Giants broadcasters voted on some awards.

TE Zach Ertz wants to be a reliable target for Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Who is going to be the Redskins defensive coordinator?

Could the Bears take a safety at the top of the first round?

The Lions think LB DeAndre Levy will be back to his old form in 2017.

Packers WR Jeff Janis expects to be 100 percent or pretty close for Sunday’s game.

Early draft predictions for the Vikings are all over the map.

The Falcons are healthy for their playoff opener.

A.J. Klein figures into an offseason preview of Panthers linebackers.

Another offseason, another call for the Saints to upgrade their defense.

DT Gerald McCoy is happy that Mike Smith is staying as the Buccaneers defensive coordinator.

Special teams play was a particular weakness for the Cardinals in 2016.

Getting to know all about new Rams coach Sean McVay.

The 49ers are the only team without a head coach.

WR Paul Richardson appreciates the faith the Seahawks showed while he was battling injuries.