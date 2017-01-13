Giants add veteran safety Rahim Moore, three others

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 8:25 AM EST

The Giants added some experienced depth to their secondary, among the standard signings of offseason filler as teams begin to push rosters back to 90.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants signed veteran safety Rahim Moore, along with linebacker Curtis Grant, running back Daryl Virgies and guard Martin Wallace.

Moore had worked out for the Giants previously, and they considered signing him this offseason before he took a one-year deal with the Browns. The former Texans safety was cut in training camp, however.

The Giants worked him out in October, but didn’t sign him, despite a number of injuries at the position. He was a former second-round pick of the Broncos.