Irsay’s inaction raises eyebrows in Indianapolis

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 5:33 AM EST

A week ago, reports surfaced that Colts owner Jim Irsay had decided to retain both coach Chuck Pagano and General Manager Ryan Grigson. But Irsay and the Colts have still not confirmed those reports.

So what is Irsay waiting for? If he’s committed to Pagano and Grigson for 2017, why hasn’t he said so? Irsay has an active social media presence and it would take him a few seconds to tweet that Pagano and Grigson are back and end any speculation. He hasn’t done so.

Longtime Indianapolis sports reporter Bob Kravitz has written a long column about the Colts situation in which he says he believes Irsay is interested in hiring Peyton Manning and Jon Gruden, with Manning running the front office and Gruden coaching the team. To be clear, Kravitz isn’t reporting that that’s definitely what Irsay is trying to do, but Kravitz says there are rumors swirling in Indianapolis along those lines, and Kravitz believes those rumors to be true.

Irsay’s plane was in Houston last weekend while Gruden was there calling the Texans game for ESPN, and an Indianapolis sportscaster reported that Irsay and Gruden had a long meeting in Houston, although that sportscaster later backtracked on the report and called it just a rumor. The talk that Irsay would like Manning to oversee the team, as John Elway does in Denver, has been rampant, although there have been no definitive reports that Irsay and Manning are actually discussing such an arrangement.

All this speculation leaves Pagano and Grigson twisting in the wind. Irsay could end all this speculation with a tweet, and if he’s really committed to Pagano and Grigson, it’s odd that he hasn’t said so while the local media speculates that they could be fired at any moment. Maybe Irsay will finally answer questions. Maybe as soon as this morning. But as long as Irsay refuses to say anything, the speculation will continue.