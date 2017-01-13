Joey Porter apologizes for putting hands on officer, “distraction”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 9:14 AM EST

Now that the most serious charges against Joey Porter have been dropped and he’s been reinstated by the team, the Steelers outside linebackers coach has also apologized.

“I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend,” Porter said in a statement released by the team. “I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team.

“Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Of course, the “distraction” was of his own making, and the fact coaches preach to players to avoid them underscores his mistake. Porter’s been prone to outbursts since his playing days and this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with him as a coach. But at some point he’s going to have to control his temper if he’s going to be employed as a leader.