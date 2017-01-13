Joey Porter apologizes for putting hands on officer, “distraction”

Now that the most serious charges against Joey Porter have been dropped and he’s been reinstated by the team, the Steelers outside linebackers coach has also apologized.
“I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend,” Porter said in a statement released by the team. “I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team.
“Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured.”
Of course, the “distraction” was of his own making, and the fact coaches preach to players to avoid them underscores his mistake. Porter’s been prone to outbursts since his playing days and this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with him as a coach. But at some point he’s going to have to control his temper if he’s going to be employed as a leader.
Until he pulls something similar again and his homie MT runs to his defense. 🙂
Punk.
tomlin and rooney – why is this trash still employed by the pittsburgh orgranization? better yet, why was he hired in the first place.
…..once the Steelers get knocked out of the playoffs THIS weekend , the 1st order of the off-season is to FIRE this BOZO!…………
I think we have a little “home cooking” related to how the police and the DA is handling Mr. Porter (looks like the cop is “taking one for the team”).
But guess what…..it isn’t over. Watchdog groups are going to hound the police and DA until they are forced to release the video evidence they claim justifies letting this jerk off lightly. Its not going to be pretty for him or the steelers when they do.
They may get through the playoffs without this blowing up but it IS going to blow up.
Now I kind of want the Steelers to win, just so they have to go to NE (assuming the Pats beat Houston). Boston/NE sports fans have a lot of negative characteristics, but they might be the best in the game at making cutting verbal remarks. I could see them inciting Peezy into a sideline incident next weekend with their taunting.
Punk!