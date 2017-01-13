Joey Porter will coach this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 8:42 AM EST

The Steelers will have outside linebackers coach Joey Porter with them in Kansas City this weekend.

The team placed Porter on leave following his arrest last Sunday, but the Pittsburgh District Attorney tossed out the most serious charges against Porter this week. He’s now being charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, both of which are summary charges in Pennsylvania, after initially being charged with assault.

Steelers president Art Rooney II announced the end of Porter’s leave in a statement on Friday.

“At this time, we have decided that Joey Porter will return to our coaching staff for the game in Kansas City this weekend. We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night. We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges. As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community. We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident. We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the Personal Conduct Policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline.”

Porter and the Steelers face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.