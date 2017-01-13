Jordy Nelson ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 11:04 AM EST

There never appeared to be much chance that the Packers would have wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the lineup against the Cowboys this Sunday and the team officially ruled him out on Friday.

Nelson was injured on a hit by Giants defensive back Leon Hall early in last Sunday’s victory and has reportedly been diagnosed with multiple fractured ribs. The team said early in the week that Nelson would not participate in practice, a signal that he wouldn’t be able to play this week that was strengthened when quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he hopes Nelson will be able to play if the Packers advance beyond the divisional round.

“We’ll re-evalute Monday,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He’s actually in the training room now going through a workout.”

Losing Nelson is obviously a blow to the Packers offense, but it would feel like a bigger one had the team not been able to put up 38 points without his services last weekend. Randall Cobb, who had three touchdown catches against the Giants, will join Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Jeff Janis as receiving options this weekend.