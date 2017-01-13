Ladarius Green listed as doubtful for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 2:18 PM EST

Any concern about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s foot injury from last Sunday putting him at doubt for this weekend turned out to be unnecessary.

Roethlisberger doesn’t appear on Friday’s injury report at all after two days of full practice following a day off on Wednesday to make sure that his foot was getting ample rest leading into the divisional round trip to Kansas City.

The news isn’t as good for tight end Ladarius Green, who is listed as doubtful due to a concussion. That leaves him unlikely to be in the lineup, although even that slimmer of hope seems a bit overly optimistic now that Green has missed the last three games and every day of practice this week.

The Steelers also ruled out linebacker Anthony Chickillo with an ankle injury. Defensive end Ricardo Matthews and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint are both listed as questionable.