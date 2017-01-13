Linval Joseph replaces Aaron Donald in Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

The Vikings will have another representative in the Pro Bowl.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has been added to the team, giving Minnesota five players on the NFC roster in this year’s game. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has pulled out of the game, opening up the spot for Joseph.

Joseph had 77 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles — all of which set or tied career bests — while starting all 16 games for the Vikings this season. It’s the first time that Joseph, who is in his third year of a five-year deal with the Vikings, has been named to the Pro Bowl.

He’s set to join safety Harrison Smith, defensive end Everson Griffen, kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Orlando after his four teammates were initially selected for the game.