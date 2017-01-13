Lions at least avoided fines for last week’s flare-ups

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

The Lions lost their composure and they lost a playoff game, but at least they aren’t losing any money over the deal.

None of the Lions players who were flagged for unnecessary roughness or roughing the passer were fined for last week’s Wild Card loss to the Seahawks.

Anquan Boldin was flagged twice, in what was a surprising lack of restraint from the veteran wideout. Haloti Ngata was also flagged for unnecessary roughness, losing his cool as well.

Safety Tavon Wilson’s roughing the passer in the fourth quarter capped it, as all those penalties led to drives on which the Seahawks scored.