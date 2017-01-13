Media Draft Machine begins clamoring for Deshaun Watson to keep proving himself

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 7:39 AM EST

With college football players ending their annual effort to entertain the nation for disproportionate compensation, the Media Draft Machine already has begun the process of cajoling those whose college careers have ended to continue to provide free entertainment.

This year’s first target is former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, fresh from shredding for the second consecutive national championship game the closest thing college football has to an NFL-caliber defense, already is being pressured to add a codicil to the ultimate closing argument for becoming the first overall pick in the draft. The Media Draft Machine wants Watson to accept his rare underclassmen invitation to the Senior Bowl.

In response to that, I say this: Don’t do it, Deshaun.

He currently has nothing to gain and plenty to lose. Playing in the game entails unnecessary and avoidable injury risk; that’s a given. To its credit, the Media Draft Machine recognizes that Watson should forgo playing in the game. The Media Draft Machine has focused instead on the value of being evaluated during practice by Browns coach Hue Jackson, who’ll be working the game and whose team hold the first pick in the draft.

For starters, injuries can still happen in non-contact practice. (See Bridgewater, Teddy.) Also, why does Watson need to do anything more at this point than say, “Watch the tape of my two games against Alabama”?

The hay has been crammed into the barn for Watson. Anything he does from this point forward serves only to give scouts a reason to tear him down, not build him up.

The problem for the Media Draft Machine is this: If all the best players begin to realize that they don’t need to participate in all of the various activities that fuel the Media Draft Machine, fewer people will watch, listen, and/or click.

What’s that, you say? Doesn’t PFT benefit from the content that comes from players like Watson participating in the Senior Bowl and/or running 40 yards in a straight line in the latest offerings from Under Armour (maybe it will be the Tom Brady performance pajamas this year) and/or throwing passes to former teammates in a rehearsed game of catch and/or doing all the other things that draw fans in to the Media Draft Machine? Yes, PFT does. But that doesn’t make it right.

These kids already have been exploited throughout their college careers. And now they’ll be exploited again, providing plenty of content for no compensation in the longest job interview process in America — right up until the point where they are expected to participate with no appearance fee in the NFL’s annual dog-and-pony show that prevents incoming employees from picking their next employer.