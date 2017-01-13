Mike Tice on Jadeveon Clowney: “He’s just too athletic”

Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice was left shaking his head on the sideline after watching his guys try to block Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Saturday.
In audio captured on NFL Turning Point, Tice could be heard talking to the Raiders’ offensive linemen and saying of Clowney, “He’s just too athletic.”
Clowney made some athletic plays in the Texans’ win over the Raiders, but he also deserves credit for a smart play: Clowney explained after the game that his interception came because he was reading the block of Raiders running back Latavius Murray. Clowney initially was rushing toward Raiders quarterback Connor Cook, but when Murray didn’t try to cut block Clowney, Clowney realized that the plan was for Cook to throw the ball over Clowney’s head to Murray. Clowney recognized that, stopped rushing and jumped up to tip Cook’s pass to himself and then intercept it.
“If [Murray] didn’t cut me I knew [Cook] was going to throw the ball, so when he didn’t cut me I made a play on the ball,” Clowney said after the game.
Clowney is smart and athletic, and a headache for any offensive line coach.
If Clowney and Watt can stay healthy….man oh man!
As a close friend of the organization I would like to thank Mike Tice for telling us what we already knew with his hit on Vincent Smith during the 2013 Outback Bowl
I’m talking book ends here people. 99 and 90, with Wilfork in the middle, yikes.
It’s a good thing the Raiders lost before getting to the Superbowl, it removes any motivation for scalping the tickets, something Mr. Tice has not been able to do in the past.
Here we go..$100 Clowney does jack squat tomorrow night just like every other time Pats fans here about how great an edge rusher is.
The only time an edge rusher, who is overrated, has ever done anything is against a back up or injured OL for NE.
See Von Miller last year in the title game. The guy has never done jack squat until then.
Maybe if Tice was a better coach, the draft bust Clowney wouldn’t have looked as good as apparently he thought he looked last weekend.
Why has it taken him 3 years to put it together?
Am I the only one here surprised Mike Tice is still in the league? His “pencil behind the ear” days and his results in Minnesota should have barred him from the league.