Mike Tice on Jadeveon Clowney: “He’s just too athletic”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice was left shaking his head on the sideline after watching his guys try to block Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Saturday.

In audio captured on NFL Turning Point, Tice could be heard talking to the Raiders’ offensive linemen and saying of Clowney, “He’s just too athletic.”

Clowney made some athletic plays in the Texans’ win over the Raiders, but he also deserves credit for a smart play: Clowney explained after the game that his interception came because he was reading the block of Raiders running back Latavius Murray. Clowney initially was rushing toward Raiders quarterback Connor Cook, but when Murray didn’t try to cut block Clowney, Clowney realized that the plan was for Cook to throw the ball over Clowney’s head to Murray. Clowney recognized that, stopped rushing and jumped up to tip Cook’s pass to himself and then intercept it.

“If [Murray] didn’t cut me I knew [Cook] was going to throw the ball, so when he didn’t cut me I made a play on the ball,” Clowney said after the game.

Clowney is smart and athletic, and a headache for any offensive line coach.