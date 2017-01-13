 Skip to content

NFL fines Eli Rogers $24,309 for blindside block

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers receiver Eli Rogers was penalized for an illegal blindside block on Sunday, and now he’s paying for it.

Rogers was fined $24,309 for the block, which drew a 15-yard penalty in the Steelers’ win over the Dolphins.

The $24,309 amount is a standard fine for a blindside block, which the NFL has tried to crack down on in recent years.

All players on the Steelers were paid $27,000 for wild card week, so Rogers’ fine represents almost his entire pre-tax income for the game. However, the NFL has an appeals process that allows players to argue that a fine is excessive if it is greater than 25 percent of his weekly pay. So Rogers may be able to get the fine reduced to $6,750, which would be 25 percent of his pay for the game against the Dolphins.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “NFL fines Eli Rogers $24,309 for blindside block”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!