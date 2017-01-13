NFL fines Eli Rogers $24,309 for blindside block

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 3:40 PM EST

Steelers receiver Eli Rogers was penalized for an illegal blindside block on Sunday, and now he’s paying for it.

Rogers was fined $24,309 for the block, which drew a 15-yard penalty in the Steelers’ win over the Dolphins.

The $24,309 amount is a standard fine for a blindside block, which the NFL has tried to crack down on in recent years.

All players on the Steelers were paid $27,000 for wild card week, so Rogers’ fine represents almost his entire pre-tax income for the game. However, the NFL has an appeals process that allows players to argue that a fine is excessive if it is greater than 25 percent of his weekly pay. So Rogers may be able to get the fine reduced to $6,750, which would be 25 percent of his pay for the game against the Dolphins.