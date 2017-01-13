NFL makes Steelers-Chiefs a night game due to ice storm warning

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 3:07 PM EST

The NFL has adjusted its playoff schedule as a result of severe weather in the forecast in Kansas City.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET,” the league said in a statement. “Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday. The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.”

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning, in effect all weekend in Northwestern Missouri. Freezing rain is forecast all weekend, with the heaviest accumulations expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning is, of course, when tens of thousands of people would be on the roads getting to Arrowhead Stadium if the game had remained a noon kickoff. That could be dangerous, and the NFL decided it didn’t want to take the chance.

Moving the game to the night affects schedules for the fans, the teams and NBC, which is broadcasting the game. But it beats having all those cars on the roads during an ice storm, which would be a threat to public safety.