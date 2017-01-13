NFL makes Steelers-Chiefs a night game due to ice storm warning

The NFL has adjusted its playoff schedule as a result of severe weather in the forecast in Kansas City.
“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET,” the league said in a statement. “Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday. The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.”
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning, in effect all weekend in Northwestern Missouri. Freezing rain is forecast all weekend, with the heaviest accumulations expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Sunday morning is, of course, when tens of thousands of people would be on the roads getting to Arrowhead Stadium if the game had remained a noon kickoff. That could be dangerous, and the NFL decided it didn’t want to take the chance.
Moving the game to the night affects schedules for the fans, the teams and NBC, which is broadcasting the game. But it beats having all those cars on the roads during an ice storm, which would be a threat to public safety.
Works for me. Move all the games to late afternoon & primetime.
Makes sense.
Since when did the NFL care about the fans?
But what about black ice?
Tailgate still starts at 6:30 AM!
Yes, Roger Goondell cares so much for us fans.
God Bless MLK… I can stay up late.
admit it MDS….this was a ratings move!!!
Ice storms are no joke. Two feet of snow is a lot easier to deal with than a half inch of ice and anyone who has experience with both knows what I’m talking about.
Chiefs season gets extended for a few more hours this way.
Another game I won’t get to see the ending. Oh well.
So Big Ben can’t go and slip on the ice before kickoff and dramatically pretend like maybe he isn’t going to play
If the Seahawks were scheduled to play in this 10 am ice storm, it would go on as planned.
Make no mistake, if the time change would have hurt the Steelers, the NFL wouldn’t be doing it.
I’m sure it was safety and not the additional revenue from a prime-time game. Cuz Integrity.
Smart move. Plus, night games feel more special, more like an event.
Packers-Cowboys and Chief-Steelers on the same day? Wow.
Steelers will be sitting around in a hotel for a day and half, probably get deep vein thrombosis or something.
I predict they will lose. Or if they win, they’ll be so battered they won’t be able to play the next week.
tapped 345 Park Ave phone line:
Hey Roon, it’s Rog… I see we have an opportunity to move your game to avoid “inclement ice” conditions to a Sunday night game. Do you want me to move it till later or leave it be?
Sure Rog, my good pal… Let’s move it – it’ll be better for our passing game to avoid the icy conditions. thx for the heads up on that and the help as usual… You got it Roon, anything i can do to help my biggest supporter… and btw, don’t worry about that Porter thing – boy, we sure did a good job of sweeping that one away…
Makes sense. Fans have already paid for their tickets. It would be a waste if they couldn’t get there. Most probably wouldn’t wanna drive in it anyway.
In ATL, they’d postpone the game until the following Wednesday. Then, they’d announce a move late Tuesday night to Friday morning.
leroyquimby says:
“Another game I won’t get to see the ending. Oh well.”
The game should be over by 11:30-12, what are you 9 yrs old?
Well. Don’t I have a boatload of plans to change. My Sunday afternoon Steeler bash is off I guess. Hard enough to stay up to see a night game, but if the bash starts at noon … no chance lol.
rowech44 says:
Jan 13, 2017 3:17 PM
———-
Um dude if they kept the game as scheduled it would benefit the steelers more cuz there would be no home crowd advantage. And I’m pretty sure Leveon Bell is a better running back than whoever the chiefs have
Conspiracy
This should allow more chiefs fans to make it to the game, which is good for my KC Chiefs.