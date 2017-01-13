 Skip to content

NFL makes Steelers-Chiefs a night game due to ice storm warning

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after passing for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL has adjusted its playoff schedule as a result of severe weather in the forecast in Kansas City.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET,” the league said in a statement. “Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday. The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.”

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning, in effect all weekend in Northwestern Missouri. Freezing rain is forecast all weekend, with the heaviest accumulations expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning is, of course, when tens of thousands of people would be on the roads getting to Arrowhead Stadium if the game had remained a noon kickoff. That could be dangerous, and the NFL decided it didn’t want to take the chance.

Moving the game to the night affects schedules for the fans, the teams and NBC, which is broadcasting the game. But it beats having all those cars on the roads during an ice storm, which would be a threat to public safety.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
25 Responses to “NFL makes Steelers-Chiefs a night game due to ice storm warning”
  1. RavenzGunnerz says: Jan 13, 2017 3:08 PM

    Works for me. Move all the games to late afternoon & primetime.

  2. tripledipper says: Jan 13, 2017 3:09 PM

    Makes sense.

  3. dasaybz says: Jan 13, 2017 3:09 PM

    Since when did the NFL care about the fans?

  4. abcisezas123 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:09 PM

    But what about black ice?

  5. jdubkc says: Jan 13, 2017 3:10 PM

    Tailgate still starts at 6:30 AM!

  6. thegronk87 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:10 PM

    Yes, Roger Goondell cares so much for us fans.

  7. dubzito says: Jan 13, 2017 3:11 PM

    God Bless MLK… I can stay up late.

  8. scoops1 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:11 PM

    admit it MDS….this was a ratings move!!!

  9. bassplucker says: Jan 13, 2017 3:11 PM

    Ice storms are no joke. Two feet of snow is a lot easier to deal with than a half inch of ice and anyone who has experience with both knows what I’m talking about.

  10. steelerfanjo says: Jan 13, 2017 3:13 PM

    Chiefs season gets extended for a few more hours this way.

  11. leroyquimby says: Jan 13, 2017 3:14 PM

    Another game I won’t get to see the ending. Oh well.

  12. jakec4 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:14 PM

    So Big Ben can’t go and slip on the ice before kickoff and dramatically pretend like maybe he isn’t going to play

  13. jackedupboonie says: Jan 13, 2017 3:15 PM

    If the Seahawks were scheduled to play in this 10 am ice storm, it would go on as planned.

  14. ibelievebrady says: Jan 13, 2017 3:15 PM

    Make no mistake, if the time change would have hurt the Steelers, the NFL wouldn’t be doing it.

  15. spotsdad says: Jan 13, 2017 3:16 PM

    I’m sure it was safety and not the additional revenue from a prime-time game. Cuz Integrity.

  16. kevpft says: Jan 13, 2017 3:17 PM

    Smart move. Plus, night games feel more special, more like an event.

    Packers-Cowboys and Chief-Steelers on the same day? Wow.

  17. kenberthiaume says: Jan 13, 2017 3:17 PM

    Steelers will be sitting around in a hotel for a day and half, probably get deep vein thrombosis or something.

    I predict they will lose. Or if they win, they’ll be so battered they won’t be able to play the next week.

  18. rowech44 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:17 PM

    tapped 345 Park Ave phone line:
    Hey Roon, it’s Rog… I see we have an opportunity to move your game to avoid “inclement ice” conditions to a Sunday night game. Do you want me to move it till later or leave it be?
    Sure Rog, my good pal… Let’s move it – it’ll be better for our passing game to avoid the icy conditions. thx for the heads up on that and the help as usual… You got it Roon, anything i can do to help my biggest supporter… and btw, don’t worry about that Porter thing – boy, we sure did a good job of sweeping that one away…

  19. dimi1919 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:18 PM

    Makes sense. Fans have already paid for their tickets. It would be a waste if they couldn’t get there. Most probably wouldn’t wanna drive in it anyway.

  20. johnnyjagfan says: Jan 13, 2017 3:19 PM

    In ATL, they’d postpone the game until the following Wednesday. Then, they’d announce a move late Tuesday night to Friday morning.

  21. 23rdusernameused says: Jan 13, 2017 3:20 PM

    leroyquimby says:
    “Another game I won’t get to see the ending. Oh well.”

    The game should be over by 11:30-12, what are you 9 yrs old?

  22. tavisteelersfan says: Jan 13, 2017 3:20 PM

    Well. Don’t I have a boatload of plans to change. My Sunday afternoon Steeler bash is off I guess. Hard enough to stay up to see a night game, but if the bash starts at noon … no chance lol.

  23. dimi1919 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:21 PM

    rowech44 says:
    Jan 13, 2017 3:17 PM
    tapped 345 Park Ave phone line:
    Hey Roon, it’s Rog… I see we have an opportunity to move your game to avoid “inclement ice” conditions to a Sunday night game. Do you want me to move it till later or leave it be?
    Sure Rog, my good pal… Let’s move it – it’ll be better for our passing game to avoid the icy conditions. thx for the heads up on that and the help as usual… You got it Roon, anything i can do to help my biggest supporter… and btw, don’t worry about that Porter thing – boy, we sure did a good job of sweeping that one away…

    ———-

    Um dude if they kept the game as scheduled it would benefit the steelers more cuz there would be no home crowd advantage. And I’m pretty sure Leveon Bell is a better running back than whoever the chiefs have

  24. mdsteel92 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:21 PM

    Conspiracy

  25. kcflake says: Jan 13, 2017 3:22 PM

    This should allow more chiefs fans to make it to the game, which is good for my KC Chiefs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!