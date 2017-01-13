 Skip to content

No fine for Leon Hall hit that injured Jordy Nelson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall (25) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. Nelson was injured and left the game after this play. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) AP

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson won’t play against the Cowboys this Sunday after he broke at least two ribs last weekend when he took a hit from Giants defensive back Leon Hall.

Hall won’t be playing this weekend either because the Packers routed his club 38-13 at Lambeau Field. He also won’t be paying a fine to the league.

PFT has confirmed with league that Hall was not fined as a result of the hit. NFL rules prohibit “lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ‘hairline’ parts of the helmet against any part” of a defenseless receiver’s body and it appeared that Hall lead with that part of the helmet when making contact with Nelson while the receiver was trying to make a catch.

Hall was not penalized during the game, however, and the league office agreed that Hall’s contact didn’t cross the line into finable territory.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “No fine for Leon Hall hit that injured Jordy Nelson”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:44 PM

    Why would there be a fine for a hit? Who has ruined my favorite sport?

  2. darthvincent says: Jan 13, 2017 3:47 PM

    nice to know that leading with the crown of your helmet is neither a penalty nor a fine for a NY Giant.

  3. hawkforlife says: Jan 13, 2017 3:48 PM

    He speared him directly with the crown. No fine. Ridiculous.

  4. leatherface2012 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:50 PM

    and no one has looked into the fact that if erin hadn’t of thrown to him, it wouldn’t have happened at all.

  5. dickshotdogs says: Jan 13, 2017 3:50 PM

    Of course not. Goodell/Mara. We all knew this. Now, carry on.

  6. jonathankrobinson424 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:51 PM

    ….it’s football guys…when you’re a WR and extend yourself , you expose yourself…….it was a clean hit…………

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!