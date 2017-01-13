No fine for Leon Hall hit that injured Jordy Nelson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 3:42 PM EST

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson won’t play against the Cowboys this Sunday after he broke at least two ribs last weekend when he took a hit from Giants defensive back Leon Hall.

Hall won’t be playing this weekend either because the Packers routed his club 38-13 at Lambeau Field. He also won’t be paying a fine to the league.

PFT has confirmed with league that Hall was not fined as a result of the hit. NFL rules prohibit “lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ‘hairline’ parts of the helmet against any part” of a defenseless receiver’s body and it appeared that Hall lead with that part of the helmet when making contact with Nelson while the receiver was trying to make a catch.

Hall was not penalized during the game, however, and the league office agreed that Hall’s contact didn’t cross the line into finable territory.