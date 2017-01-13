No fine for Leon Hall hit that injured Jordy Nelson

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson won’t play against the Cowboys this Sunday after he broke at least two ribs last weekend when he took a hit from Giants defensive back Leon Hall.
Hall won’t be playing this weekend either because the Packers routed his club 38-13 at Lambeau Field. He also won’t be paying a fine to the league.
PFT has confirmed with league that Hall was not fined as a result of the hit. NFL rules prohibit “lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ‘hairline’ parts of the helmet against any part” of a defenseless receiver’s body and it appeared that Hall lead with that part of the helmet when making contact with Nelson while the receiver was trying to make a catch.
Hall was not penalized during the game, however, and the league office agreed that Hall’s contact didn’t cross the line into finable territory.
Why would there be a fine for a hit? Who has ruined my favorite sport?
nice to know that leading with the crown of your helmet is neither a penalty nor a fine for a NY Giant.
He speared him directly with the crown. No fine. Ridiculous.
and no one has looked into the fact that if erin hadn’t of thrown to him, it wouldn’t have happened at all.
Of course not. Goodell/Mara. We all knew this. Now, carry on.
….it’s football guys…when you’re a WR and extend yourself , you expose yourself…….it was a clean hit…………