No injury designations for LeGarrette Blount, DeAndre Hopkins on Friday’s report

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

The Patriots practiced without LeGarrette Blount twice this week because the running back was under the weather, but it appears he is all systems go for Saturday night’s game against the Texans.

Blount was not given an injury designation on Friday’s final injury report, which means he is on track to provide his battering ram-like services to the New England offense.

On the Houston side, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in practice all week because of a knee issue. He said his knee felt excellent earlier this week, however, and he joins Blount in avoiding a designation for Saturday’s game.

The Texans did list safety Quintin Demps (hamstring) and linebacker John Simon (chest) as questionable for the game. Both were limited participants in practice all week and so was Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who got a questionable tag due to the knee injury that kept him from playing in Week 17.