Packers assistant Darren Perry busted for drunken driving

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 11:49 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Darren Perry of the Green Bay Packers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Getty Images

Joey Porter now has some company in creating late-season distractions for his team.

Packers assistant coach Darren Perry was arrested in December for first-offense drunken driving, a charge uncovered today by the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The charges against the safeties coach stem from a Dec. 17 incident. He was also charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer test and unsafe lane deviation. Perry has a Feb. 23 first appearance in court.

The 48-year-old Perry played nine seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Chargers and Saints. He’s been on the Packers staff since 2009, and had previously been recommended as a potential head coaching candidate.

He’ll now be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and possible sanction from the league.

14 Responses to “Packers assistant Darren Perry busted for drunken driving”
  1. thebigkuhuna says: Jan 13, 2017 11:56 AM

    And it only took a month for the Green Bay media to report this, not too bad.

  2. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 13, 2017 11:56 AM

    Could a minute go by without another story about a Packer being arrested or suspended?

  3. judsonjr says: Jan 13, 2017 11:57 AM

    4th DUI? Dude needs to hit rehab.

  4. aa1829 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:00 PM

    I was critical of Joey Porter earlier, and to be fair I have to be critical of this guy, Sam Shields, and especially Allison now. I am a believer in the legalization of pot, which I believe is a non crime, but geez guys, what were you thinking. It is a privilege to make tons more money than you are really worth in this world, especially when us 9 to 5ers make so little to support our families in comparison. Just live up to your responsibility, and don’t do stupid stuff anymore. I mean it this time.

  5. linemanguy74 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:01 PM

    ” What the hell is going on here in packer town?”

  6. intrafinesse says: Jan 13, 2017 12:02 PM

    It seems like every year there are multiple players and coaches busted for drunk driving, and some get suspensions and lose money.
    You would think after years of this they would learn.
    Nope.

  7. eazeback says: Jan 13, 2017 12:04 PM

    I’d say unbelievable…but it isn’t

  8. dwinsgames says: Jan 13, 2017 12:06 PM

    I never understand the choices these guys make. And in Green Bay, they would line up to give him a ride home.

  9. contra74 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:09 PM

    Did he also pull the old “do you know who I am!?” card?

  10. stillers213 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:11 PM

    There are so many alternatives to getting behind the wheel after drinking in this day in age, especially when you make NFL money. Just absolutely senseless and irresponsible.

  11. teal379 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:12 PM

    As a fan of the team – Ted has lost institutional control – fire him. Clean house on D (need to anyway) and get some real coaches in here.

  12. bondlake says: Jan 13, 2017 12:14 PM

    Doesn’t he get paid enough money to afford a taxi?

  13. brettfavreisapacker4ever says: Jan 13, 2017 12:15 PM

    Unfortunate but GB is a PARTY TOWN !!
    dwinsgames is right though. Fans here adore Packer players and staff. All you had to do Darren was ask for a ride.
    We’re a small town and it only takes 15 – 20 minutes to get anywhere in the metro area.

  14. skyflyer63 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:21 PM

    Could a minute go by without another story about a Packer being arrested or suspended?
    ____________________________

    As bad as DUI or speeding and possessing a joint is… it pales in comparison to beating your 4 year old child with object. Apple vs Oranges when it comes to arrests Purples… Apples vs Oranges.

