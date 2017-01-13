Packers assistant Darren Perry busted for drunken driving

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

Joey Porter now has some company in creating late-season distractions for his team.

Packers assistant coach Darren Perry was arrested in December for first-offense drunken driving, a charge uncovered today by the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The charges against the safeties coach stem from a Dec. 17 incident. He was also charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer test and unsafe lane deviation. Perry has a Feb. 23 first appearance in court.

The 48-year-old Perry played nine seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Chargers and Saints. He’s been on the Packers staff since 2009, and had previously been recommended as a potential head coaching candidate.

He’ll now be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and possible sanction from the league.