Packers cornerback Rollins still in protocol, listed as questionable

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Dallas.

Rollins missed last week’s game after suffering a neck injury and concussion in the regular season finale. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Packers did not practice Friday, so any designations on their injury report for Friday are estimations.

Rollins remains in the concussion protocol. He would have to clear it before Sunday to play.

Packers linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who’s missed the last three games due to a hand injury, is also questionable and was an estimated full participant Friday. Backup wide receiver and special teamer Jeff Janis is questionable due to a quadricep injury.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson had previously been ruled out due to his broken ribs. Running back James Starks and offensive lineman J.C. Tretter also have been ruled out.

The Packers removed seven players from their injury report Friday, a sign they’re good to go for Sunday. Among those seven are linebacker Clay Matthews, linebacker Julius Peppers and wide receiver Randall Cobb.