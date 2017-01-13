Philip Rivers fully embraces L.A. Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 1:05 PM EST

Two years ago, there was plenty of speculation regarding whether Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers would embrace moving his ever-growing family from San Diego to Los Angeles. Now that the team is indeed leaving town, Rivers has made it clear that he has no qualms about playing in a new town.

Although, in an appearance on XTRA 1360 in San Diego, Rivers admitted to being “a little numb” and to having to “[hold] back tears a few times” during the interview, the 13-year veteran embraced his new place of business.

“I’m not gonna be there for 13 years but I’m gonna given ’em all I’ve got in the short time I have left,” Rivers said.

He said he will be “the same guy I’ve always been,” and that he hopes folks in San Diego will still look at him and say, “That’s our quarterback” in the same way his Alabama hometown still does.

He nevertheless admitted to being “excited” and “fired up” about playing in Los Angeles, even though it’s still not clear how excited or fired up L.A. is to have the Chargers.