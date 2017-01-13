 Skip to content

Philip Rivers fully embraces L.A. Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 1:05 PM EST
SAN DIEGO - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers scrambles against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium on October 25, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two years ago, there was plenty of speculation regarding whether Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers would embrace moving his ever-growing family from San Diego to Los Angeles. Now that the team is indeed leaving town, Rivers has made it clear that he has no qualms about playing in a new town.

Although, in an appearance on XTRA 1360 in San Diego, Rivers admitted to being “a little numb” and to having to “[hold] back tears a few times” during the interview, the 13-year veteran embraced his new place of business.

“I’m not gonna be there for 13 years but I’m gonna given ’em all I’ve got in the short time I have left,” Rivers said.

He said he will be “the same guy I’ve always been,” and that he hopes folks in San Diego will still look at him and say, “That’s our quarterback” in the same way his Alabama hometown still does.

He nevertheless admitted to being “excited” and “fired up” about playing in Los Angeles, even though it’s still not clear how excited or fired up L.A. is to have the Chargers.

  1. TheodoreBabyHandsBustAqua says: Jan 13, 2017 1:14 PM

    I was hoping Rivers would demand a trade or retire instead of moving where Spanos’ ego told him where to go. I like Rivers, I hate that he plays for Spanos. He deserves better!!

  2. learysdisciples says: Jan 13, 2017 1:15 PM

    Trade him while he still has gas in the tank.

  3. purplekoolaid1 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:15 PM

    Just a year ago, he didn’t want to go there. He’s saying all of this because it’s now his reality and he has to deal with it. I wouldn’t expect him to come out and say he is dreading it with millions of dollars on the table.

  4. tripledipper says: Jan 13, 2017 1:16 PM

    Well, good for him. If there was ever a time to be a leader its now.

  5. THX 138 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:16 PM

    Too bad he had to play his whole career for a schmuck.

  6. jobotjones says: Jan 13, 2017 1:17 PM

    Like he has a choice…they will be drafting his replacement soon!

  7. adrianbeatason says: Jan 13, 2017 1:19 PM

    He has no choice.

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: Jan 13, 2017 1:19 PM

    He was the one guy I was waiting to get a comment from. I was really hoping he would have stuck to his original guns and said he wasn’t going to move and would rather retire. No reason for him to cave in like that. He missed a great opportunity to give Spanos the finger and called it a career.

  9. pioniere says: Jan 13, 2017 1:27 PM

    I wish he would retire.

  10. dontbugmeonsundays says: Jan 13, 2017 1:30 PM

    He was always good enough to win multiple superbowls. But too bad the chargers couldn’t find a way to put the right pieces in place around him to give him that opportunity.

  11. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 13, 2017 1:30 PM

    Eli would not go there he’s a man !

  12. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 13, 2017 1:31 PM

    That logo is an abomination

  13. mikebyrne1502 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:32 PM

    Something like that. Embraces what time he has left and is going to give LA all he has left.

  14. bondlake says: Jan 13, 2017 1:32 PM

    Rivers never was any good. Always overrated.

    Concur that he should retire before he gets hurt.

    Have fun breathing the smog in LA, Phillip.

    Enjoy the traffic, too.

  15. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Jan 13, 2017 1:32 PM

    Translation: my counselor told me that in order to maintain my current lifestyle and my huge family, I need to keep playing

  16. stipez says: Jan 13, 2017 1:33 PM

    They should’ve moved to Alabama. The Rivers clan would be bigger than Duck Dynasty.

  17. nzaz says: Jan 13, 2017 1:35 PM

    It’s because Philip is a great guy who’s honest and treats everyone with respect. Spanos could learn a thing or fifty from PR but obviously their years in close proximity hasn’t helped the latter. I think the most hilarious part in all this, with all of Spanos’s crocodile tears on how hard the decision was and how much he didn’t want to move to LA, he never once addressed the fans main question, the medias main question, everyone’s main question; if you love SD so much then why don’t you kick in the money to cover the shortfall? He has it, he could easily get it, but no, he was only willing to throw in 25% (350mil) of the total cost and not a penny more. Yet he wanted the city to pay 500 million. That is the definition of a greedy owner.

  18. abninf says: Jan 13, 2017 1:38 PM

    Ending his career in a 30,000 seat stadium that will probably be half empty, unless the Raiders come. Sad.

  19. nzaz says: Jan 13, 2017 1:40 PM

    “Rivers never was any good. Always overrated.”

    You obviously don’t really KNOW anything about football. You only know your personal prejudices and that’s about the extent of it.

  20. savethebs says: Jan 13, 2017 1:40 PM

    He was the one guy I was waiting to get a comment from. I was really hoping he would have stuck to his original guns and said he wasn’t going to move and would rather retire. No reason for him to cave in like that. He missed a great opportunity to give Spanos the finger and called it a career.

    —————————–

    He signed an extension like 2 years ago knowing very well he might wind up in LA.

  21. blkandgld4eva says: Jan 13, 2017 1:41 PM

    Does anyone expect him to say he hates the city, traffic, crowds, and fickle fans? And being a country boy I’m sure he does, but he has to find a way to feed his 8 children (from one wife no less, as opposed to most NBA players).

  22. torchsandaardvarks says: Jan 13, 2017 1:43 PM

    What was he supposed to say? “I hate my new city.”

  23. revelation123 says: Jan 13, 2017 1:43 PM

    He’s not going to be moving that far.

