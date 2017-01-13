 Skip to content

Rams issue a jersey to their new coach

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams new NFL football head coach Sean McVay, center, stands with Rams COO Kevin Demoff, left, and Rams general manager Les Snead as they hold a McVay jersey during a news conference at the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) AP

Maybe it’s happened before, maybe it hasn’t. Regardless, it’s a little odd that the Rams introduced their new head coach by giving him a jersey with his name and a number on it.

The name — McVay — belongs to 30-year-old Sean, the youngest coach in league history. The decision to give him a jersey doesn’t exactly make the youngest coach in league history seem any older.

The number — 17 — is intended to reflect the new year and team’s new era. That number currently belongs to quarterback Case Keenum, who may interpret the gesture as an indication that 17 won’t be getting an offer to stick around in ’17.

It’s almost as if the fresh competition for hearts, minds, and wallets in Los Angeles has temporarily stripped both franchises of self-awareness, starting with the Chargers unveiling a sophomoric logo and continuing with McVay becoming the first NFL coach to have his own Rams jersey since Andy Reid in 1971.

1 Response to “Rams issue a jersey to their new coach”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Jan 13, 2017 6:23 PM

    At least they spelled his name right. (Obscure Alsott reference…)

