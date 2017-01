Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

The Rams are keeping special teams coach John Fassel on their staff under new coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead confirmed Friday.

Fassel served as the team’s interim coach last month following the firing of Jeff Fisher. He knew he would not be a candidate for the full-time head coaching position.

Fassel, 43, has been with the Rams since 2012.