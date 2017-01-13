Report: Dolphins OL coach Chris Foerster blocked from Rams OC interview

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

The Rams hired Wade Phillips to be Sean McVay’s defensive coordinator shortly after hiring McVay as head coach, but their attempt to interview one of their offensive coordinator candidates has reportedly hit a snag.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have blocked the Rams’ request to interview offensive line coach Chris Foerster for the opening. Teams may block assistants from interviewing with other teams for positions other than head coach.

Foerster joined the Dolphins last year as part of Adam Gase’s first coaching staff. He held the same position with the Redskins from 2010-2014 when McVay was also a member of the offensive staff in Washington and spent the 2015 season with the 49ers.

There hasn’t been much talk of other options at offensive coordinator for the Rams or how the team will handle offensive play calling given McVay’s experience on that side of the ball.