Report: McCoy will be Broncos’ coordinator, Musgrave to coach QBs

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 3:35 PM EST
New Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will hire Mike McCoy as his offensive coordinator and Bill Musgrave as his quarterbacks coach, Mike Klis of News9 in Denver reported Friday.

The Broncos-McCoy reunion was previously reported. Musgrave’s contract as Raiders offensive coordinator just expired, and he also reportedly was a candidate for the coordinator’s job in Denver.

Klis tweeted Friday that the Broncos are “finalizing” deals for both.

McCoy was recently fired after four years as head coach of the Chargers. Prior to that he spent four seasons as offensive coordinator of the Broncos.

Musgrave was previously offensive coordinator with both the Vikings, Panthers and Jaguars. He’s previously been the quarterbacks coach of the Redskins, Falcons and Eagles.

  1. abcisezas123 says: Jan 13, 2017 3:45 PM

    When he does a promo for the Broncos, will Joseph be an “ad” Vance?

  2. sdchicken says: Jan 13, 2017 3:47 PM

    Solid staff for Denver

  3. dal1as says: Jan 13, 2017 3:51 PM

    Looks like the beginning of a pretty damn good offensive staff

