Sam Shields is charged with two counts of marijuana possession

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers runs back an interception in the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-28. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Another day, another report regarding a Packers player whose past marijuana incident went unnoticed.

Via WBAY.com, police found marijuana in the home of cornerback Sam Shields on October 19. The authorities arrived due to “suspicions of drug-related activity associated with that residence based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.”

Two criminal counts were filed against Shields on Thursday. He allegedly opened the door for investigators while holding both a cell phone and a blunt. He then allowed a search of his home, which resulted in the discovery of “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.”

In addition to “raw marijuana,” candy and muffins believed to contain edible marijuana also were found, along with a parcel from Colorado.

Shields, who has been on injured reserve due to a concussion, is the third Packers player in less than two years whose marijuana-related incident went unnoticed by the local media at the time it occurred. (The others were Datone Jones in 2015 and Geronimo Allen, earlier this week.) It means that the local authorities are protecting the players and the team as best they can (while still, you know, pursuing charges against them) or that the local media is, for whatever reason, asleep at the switch.

20 Responses to “Sam Shields is charged with two counts of marijuana possession”
  1. gbbvan says: Jan 13, 2017 11:45 AM

    Geronimo was in September, not earlier this week.

  2. linemanguy74 says: Jan 13, 2017 11:47 AM

    Police force on packer pay roll ?

  3. thebigkuhuna says: Jan 13, 2017 11:52 AM

    I am just ‘SHOCKED’ that the Green Bay media would be bias and not report something bad about a Packer player, they never get into any trouble.

  4. judsonjr says: Jan 13, 2017 11:53 AM

    He’s going to retire anyway, who cares. To quote the old commercial, IT’S JUST A LITTLE POT.

  5. imaduffer says: Jan 13, 2017 11:55 AM

    “raw marijuana,”

    I always have my marijuana medium rare.

  6. manureman says: Jan 13, 2017 11:55 AM

    works the same for them with penalties on the field, what’s new.

  7. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 13, 2017 11:56 AM

    Geeze who answers the door with a cop waiting outside with a joint, bowl or blunt in hand?

    SMH

  8. teal379 says: Jan 13, 2017 11:57 AM

    Living in GB – it’s the media more than the police.

    To get decent media info on the Packers – you have to listen to Milwaukee stations on the radio. Local guys are horrible.

  9. bloodandsin says: Jan 13, 2017 11:59 AM

    A crazy world we live in. I live in Seattle, and I can walk to a Mary Jane store a few blocks from Lake Washington. But in other states, you can go to jail for enjoying a blunt in your own home. Got it.

  10. wademaxwell1990 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:00 PM

    If these were Vikings players it would have been all over every network as breaking news.

  11. supra23 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:03 PM

    Really, how stupid can you be to mail weed to yourself.

  12. imagoinin says: Jan 13, 2017 12:04 PM

    His actions are stupid, i’ll give you that. On the other hand, Marijuana is the best thing you can do for a concussion. People need to get over it. It is a powerful medicine and treats many ails, as I can attest too. Back to the other hand though what a idiot. The person who sent that package is screwed. Federal charges. Thanks buddy!

  13. meetadam says: Jan 13, 2017 12:04 PM

    Dude was in his own home. What’s the problem? Pathetic pigs…

    I also don’t believe he answered the door holding a joint. That’s something a cop would make up, because it’s something that would happen in a movie.

  14. contra74 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:08 PM

    Did he pull the “do you know who I am!?” card?

  15. scottyhill68 says: Jan 13, 2017 12:09 PM

    Trump would be “Twittering” about this if it was the Dallas Cowboys. “This news is HUUUGGGEEE. Dallas Cowboys are potheads. They really are. Green Bay is the best. Really the best. Dallas, not so much. Tell your friends, Dallas are mary jane tokers. Bigtime.”

  16. bondlake says: Jan 13, 2017 12:12 PM

    As a GB fan and shareholder, I am disgusted.

    As a football fan, I’ve had enough of the National Felons League.

    Get rid of him.

    And get rid of Geronimo Allison, too.

    If these people, who are some of the most privileged in the world, cannot understand that they must obey the laws (no matter what they are), then I don’t want them around. Go play for someone else – – – no matter how good you are.

  17. jeydrade says: Jan 13, 2017 12:12 PM

    There’s a reason he was out for the year. Head trauma.

    With that said, weed is about as common as advil these days.

  18. hardheadedrb says: Jan 13, 2017 12:14 PM

    Who pissed off the cops in GB lately?? No more sweeping under the rug.

  19. whatjusthapped says: Jan 13, 2017 12:16 PM

    Has nothing to do with the marijuana but Sam Shields will never play football again because of his concussions.

  20. edelmanfanclub says: Jan 13, 2017 12:21 PM

    Shouldve looked to see who it was first. Put the blunt down then not let them in. No reason to let them search the place or answer the door holding a blunt. Youd think someone who was blazed would be a little more paranoid, esp if its the cops!

