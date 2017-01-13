Sam Shields is charged with two counts of marijuana possession

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

Another day, another report regarding a Packers player whose past marijuana incident went unnoticed.

Via WBAY.com, police found marijuana in the home of cornerback Sam Shields on October 19. The authorities arrived due to “suspicions of drug-related activity associated with that residence based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.”

Two criminal counts were filed against Shields on Thursday. He allegedly opened the door for investigators while holding both a cell phone and a blunt. He then allowed a search of his home, which resulted in the discovery of “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.”

In addition to “raw marijuana,” candy and muffins believed to contain edible marijuana also were found, along with a parcel from Colorado.

Shields, who has been on injured reserve due to a concussion, is the third Packers player in less than two years whose marijuana-related incident went unnoticed by the local media at the time it occurred. (The others were Datone Jones in 2015 and Geronimo Allen, earlier this week.) It means that the local authorities are protecting the players and the team as best they can (while still, you know, pursuing charges against them) or that the local media is, for whatever reason, asleep at the switch.