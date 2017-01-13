Sam Shields is charged with two counts of marijuana possession

Another day, another report regarding a Packers player whose past marijuana incident went unnoticed.
Via WBAY.com, police found marijuana in the home of cornerback Sam Shields on October 19. The authorities arrived due to “suspicions of drug-related activity associated with that residence based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.”
Two criminal counts were filed against Shields on Thursday. He allegedly opened the door for investigators while holding both a cell phone and a blunt. He then allowed a search of his home, which resulted in the discovery of “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.”
In addition to “raw marijuana,” candy and muffins believed to contain edible marijuana also were found, along with a parcel from Colorado.
Shields, who has been on injured reserve due to a concussion, is the third Packers player in less than two years whose marijuana-related incident went unnoticed by the local media at the time it occurred. (The others were Datone Jones in 2015 and Geronimo Allen, earlier this week.) It means that the local authorities are protecting the players and the team as best they can (while still, you know, pursuing charges against them) or that the local media is, for whatever reason, asleep at the switch.
Geronimo was in September, not earlier this week.
Police force on packer pay roll ?
I am just ‘SHOCKED’ that the Green Bay media would be bias and not report something bad about a Packer player, they never get into any trouble.
He’s going to retire anyway, who cares. To quote the old commercial, IT’S JUST A LITTLE POT.
“raw marijuana,”
I always have my marijuana medium rare.
works the same for them with penalties on the field, what’s new.
Geeze who answers the door with a cop waiting outside with a joint, bowl or blunt in hand?
SMH
Living in GB – it’s the media more than the police.
To get decent media info on the Packers – you have to listen to Milwaukee stations on the radio. Local guys are horrible.
A crazy world we live in. I live in Seattle, and I can walk to a Mary Jane store a few blocks from Lake Washington. But in other states, you can go to jail for enjoying a blunt in your own home. Got it.
If these were Vikings players it would have been all over every network as breaking news.
Really, how stupid can you be to mail weed to yourself.
His actions are stupid, i’ll give you that. On the other hand, Marijuana is the best thing you can do for a concussion. People need to get over it. It is a powerful medicine and treats many ails, as I can attest too. Back to the other hand though what a idiot. The person who sent that package is screwed. Federal charges. Thanks buddy!
Dude was in his own home. What’s the problem? Pathetic pigs…
I also don’t believe he answered the door holding a joint. That’s something a cop would make up, because it’s something that would happen in a movie.
Did he pull the “do you know who I am!?” card?
Trump would be “Twittering” about this if it was the Dallas Cowboys. “This news is HUUUGGGEEE. Dallas Cowboys are potheads. They really are. Green Bay is the best. Really the best. Dallas, not so much. Tell your friends, Dallas are mary jane tokers. Bigtime.”
As a GB fan and shareholder, I am disgusted.
As a football fan, I’ve had enough of the National Felons League.
Get rid of him.
And get rid of Geronimo Allison, too.
If these people, who are some of the most privileged in the world, cannot understand that they must obey the laws (no matter what they are), then I don’t want them around. Go play for someone else – – – no matter how good you are.
There’s a reason he was out for the year. Head trauma.
With that said, weed is about as common as advil these days.
Who pissed off the cops in GB lately?? No more sweeping under the rug.
Has nothing to do with the marijuana but Sam Shields will never play football again because of his concussions.
Shouldve looked to see who it was first. Put the blunt down then not let them in. No reason to let them search the place or answer the door holding a blunt. Youd think someone who was blazed would be a little more paranoid, esp if its the cops!