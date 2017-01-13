Sean McDermott on Tyrod Taylor: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

Sean McDermott held his first press conference as the head coach of the Bills on Friday and it wasn’t long before he was fielding questions about quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor’s future is one of the biggest offseason questions for the Bills to answer as they have an option that would pay him over $30 million in guaranteed money if exercised and run the risk of losing him if they don’t exercise it or work out another contract. McDermott called Taylor a “fine young man” and has some idea of his game from facing him in the preseason, but that’s it’s way too early in his tenure for a discussion of the plans at quarterback.

“When you look at quarterback play in this league, it’s critical,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Really at this point, whether it’s Tyrod’s situation or any other position, let’s not get ahead of ourselves right now in terms of those positions.”

Among the things McDermott will do before the team makes any public call on Taylor is hire an offensive coordinator and that choice will likely have some bearing on the direction the team takes at quarterback.