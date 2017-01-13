 Skip to content

Sean McVay will call plays, fit scheme to players

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
FILE - In this Saturday, July 26, 2014 file photo, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay talks to the offense during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Richmond, Va. The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history. The Rams on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, hired McVay, who turns 31 years old on Jan. 24. (AP Photo, File) AP

The Rams were obviously impressed with Sean McVay’s offensive acumen or they wouldn’t have made him the youngest head coach in the NFL.

He’ll get a chance to show off that acumen as the team’s offensive play caller. McVay confirmed that he’d be the one responsible for calling the plays at a Friday press conference and said that the plays he’ll be calling will be based on a scheme built around the strengths of players like quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Tavon Austin.

“What I think dictates and determines what a great coach is when you talk about forming an offensive identity, it’s about first let’s figure out what our players do best,” McVay said. “What does Jared do best? How can we maximize Todd and Tavon and our linemen up front?”

McVay has not hired an offensive coordinator yet and one candidate, Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster, has been blocked from interviewing for the position. Whoever does get the job will certainly have a hand in putting together the plan for the offense on a weekly basis, but they won’t be the one telling Goff what to run.

