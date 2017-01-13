Sean McVay’s grandfather thinks age is just a number

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

Very seldom do we need to hear from the grandparents of an NFL head coaching hire, in part because it’s seldom that they’re alive by the time a coach gets that chance.

But the grandfather of new Rams coach Sean McVay has a pretty good football background himself, and obviously endorses the move.

John McVay was a coach in the World Football League and for the Giants, and spent a long career in personnel with the 49ers during their heyday. So he knows a thing or two about the business, and he thinks his 30-year-old grandson is ready to make an impact.

“Chronological age is one thing, but experience is something else,” John McVay told Mark Whicker of the L.A. Daily News. “He’s had a lot of very good coaching experience with some good people. . . .

“Jon Gruden would hold a football coaches’ camp and bring in a lot of big names. Sean got involved in that. Sean reminds me a lot of Gruden. I’m not surprised he did well in the interviewing process because he’s very personable and he’s a very big student of Walsh. There’s a book Walsh wrote called ‘Finding The Winning Edge’ that a lot of people swear by, and I know Sean has read it a number of times.”

Specifically, the 86-year-old elder McVay thinks Sean will be good for second-year quarterback Jared Goff.

“That Rams quarterback is going to love this,” he said.

If the younger McVay can can the same kind of offensive success with Goff he did with Kirk Cousins in Washington, it will be good news for a lot of people. And by hiring a defensive coordinator who is closer in age to his grandfather, Sean McVay has shown he understands the need to balance his staff with experience as well.