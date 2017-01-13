Stan Kroenke welcomes a competitor to town

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

It’s a weird time for the Rams. On one hand, they have finagled 10 (and maybe one of these days 12) more events per year at the $2 billion stadium they’ll built without public money. On the other hand, they have a competitor in their own building.

So when Rams owner Stan Kroenke welcomes the Chargers to town, Kroenke is doing so at least through partially gritted teeth.

“We welcome the Chargers and look forward to working with them to provide NFL fans in the region and throughout the world with an unparalleled experience at the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park,” Kroenke said in a statement released Thursday evening. “Our mission is to create a year-round global sports entertainment destination and this is another step in achieving that goal.”

He’s right, but the Rams also have a goal of being the top team in the market. The Chargers have that goal, too. And the reality is that one of those teams eventually will become the Lakers and the other will become the Clippers.

With their one-year head start and non-amateurish logo, the Rams have the early edge. Whether they keep it and build upon it will hinge on which of the two teams more quickly develops a competitive on-field presence.

At some point, however, it could be that Kroenke’s team will be second fiddle in his own stadium.