Stan Kroenke welcomes a competitor to town

It’s a weird time for the Rams. On one hand, they have finagled 10 (and maybe one of these days 12) more events per year at the $2 billion stadium they’ll built without public money. On the other hand, they have a competitor in their own building.
So when Rams owner Stan Kroenke welcomes the Chargers to town, Kroenke is doing so at least through partially gritted teeth.
“We welcome the Chargers and look forward to working with them to provide NFL fans in the region and throughout the world with an unparalleled experience at the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park,” Kroenke said in a statement released Thursday evening. “Our mission is to create a year-round global sports entertainment destination and this is another step in achieving that goal.”
He’s right, but the Rams also have a goal of being the top team in the market. The Chargers have that goal, too. And the reality is that one of those teams eventually will become the Lakers and the other will become the Clippers.
With their one-year head start and non-amateurish logo, the Rams have the early edge. Whether they keep it and build upon it will hinge on which of the two teams more quickly develops a competitive on-field presence.
At some point, however, it could be that Kroenke’s team will be second fiddle in his own stadium.
Hey, don’t knock the Chargers new logo. Harry Potter really put his head into that one.
The league has been itching to get the league back in LA for 20 years, and the two teams they end up putting there are currently unwatchable.
There will be no more LA card to play, and given the thud this dud has gone over with, the owners leverage over cities to build stadiums on the taxpayer back has severely weakened.
ten·ant
ˈtenənt/Submit
noun
1.
a person who occupies land or property rented from a landlord.
But they might compete once every 4 years. But Rog in his infinite wisdom will probably schedule that game to be played in London.
Not really competition since the ‘Chargers’ are playing in a 30,000 seat capacity stadium. Both terrible teams needing to get younger as even the Rams’ defense will be too old by the time the offense catches up, if ever.
Rams rule this town. It’s gonna be great to have suxteeen NFL games a year st Stan’s palace and to be able to get Charger’s tickets on the cheap when I want to go an interesting team that isn’t onthe ram’sschedule.
Give the long time in which it was a no fiddle town, the operative question is how long before it becomes a one, then none fiddle town. It’s a town where image means everything and if you aren’t a front-runner, you are done.
Spanos’ short sightedness in burning over 500 million in relocation extortion, err fees, to rush into this dubious market in order to be a tenant in Stan-World is insane.
Messing with Spanos will become Kroenke’s favorite hobby. They reportedly hate each other and it won’t get any better with the homeless Chargers paying steep rent to sleep on the couch in Kroenke’s fancy new stadium. The way Spanos negotiates it’ll still probably still say RAMS in the endzone for Chargers home games.
The Lakers? Seems harsh.
I can’t believe how badly this is being managed by the Park Ave boys.
The way LA works. Lakers suck everyone watches the Clippers. It’s currently happenening today. If the Charger come in and make the playoffs next year and the Rams finish below .500 again. The people of LA will bandwagon over to the Chargers the same way they did the Clippers. Kreonke is taking a huge risk as the chargers have more pieces in place to be better all around. Don’t get me wrong the defense is really good, but outside of Gurley the Rams got nothing. And I don’t care what people say Jared Goff is a bust, we found that on hard Knox when he couldn’t even get the playbook down and it’s terminology. Now he has a new coach coming in with new terminology.
…………….This guy is a major putz…..glad he’s on the west coast……..