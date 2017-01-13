Steve Wilks: Panthers aren’t going to change much on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 12:31 PM EST

The Panthers opted to stay in-house when it came to replacing Sean McDermott as the team’s defensive coordinator and they officially announced that Steve Wilks will be moving from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator on Friday.

It was a promotion that showed the Panthers wanted to maintain continuity on defense despite McDermott’s departure for the Bills head coaching job. During a press conference, Wilks confirmed that staying the course will be the plan heading into 2017.

“We’re not going to change much,” Wilks said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

The Panthers dropped from being sixth in the league in both points and yards allowed during the 2015 season to 26th and 21st in the league this season. Some might see that as an argument to make more changes, but the Panthers defense was certainly hurt by the decision to move on without cornerback Josh Norman and the extended absence of linebacker Luke Kuechly due to a concussion.

Norman won’t be back, but the Panthers can hope that this year’s crop of rookie corners takes a step forward next season. Kuechly’s return would be a big help and Wilks said Friday that he expects Kuechly will be ready to go when the team starts offseason work.