Texans’ Johnathan Joseph: Brady knows every defense known to man

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph says that facing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this weekend will be a huge mental challenge.

“He knows every defense that’s known to mankind that you’re going to show him, so you have to do a good job of mismatching your coverages, disguising your coverages, things like that,” Joseph said this morning on PFT Live. “He’s the best to play the game, super competitor, an ultra-competitive guy.”

The Texans were blown out by the Patriots early in the regular season when New England was down to third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who hurt the Texans with both his legs and his arm. Joseph said preparing for the Brady-run Patriots offense isn’t very similar to preparing for the Brissett-run Patriots offense.

“He sprung a big play on us on a quarterback keeper,” Joseph said. “We definitely know Tom Brady is not going to.”

Still, Joseph believes the game was closer than the 27-0 score indicates.

“We had a few chances that we didn’t capitalize,” he said. “I had a missed opportunity for an interception.”

Joseph may be right about that: The Texans actually gained more yards and more first downs than the Patriots in that 27-0 loss but were undone by losing the turnover battle 3-0. Flip that turnover differential, and the Texans may be able to pull one of the biggest postseason upsets ever.

That, however, will not be easy with Brady back under center.