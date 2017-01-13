 Skip to content

Texans’ Johnathan Joseph: Brady knows every defense known to man

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph says that facing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this weekend will be a huge mental challenge.

“He knows every defense that’s known to mankind that you’re going to show him, so you have to do a good job of mismatching your coverages, disguising your coverages, things like that,” Joseph said this morning on PFT Live. “He’s the best to play the game, super competitor, an ultra-competitive guy.”

The Texans were blown out by the Patriots early in the regular season when New England was down to third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who hurt the Texans with both his legs and his arm. Joseph said preparing for the Brady-run Patriots offense isn’t very similar to preparing for the Brissett-run Patriots offense.

“He sprung a big play on us on a quarterback keeper,” Joseph said. “We definitely know Tom Brady is not going to.”

Still, Joseph believes the game was closer than the 27-0 score indicates.

“We had a few chances that we didn’t capitalize,” he said. “I had a missed opportunity for an interception.”

Joseph may be right about that: The Texans actually gained more yards and more first downs than the Patriots in that 27-0 loss but were undone by losing the turnover battle 3-0. Flip that turnover differential, and the Texans may be able to pull one of the biggest postseason upsets ever.

That, however, will not be easy with Brady back under center.

