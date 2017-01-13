Three Alabama players announce they’re headed to NFL

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 13, 2017, 1:53 PM EST

Three University of Alabama players announced on Friday that they’re giving up their remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were all multi-year starters. Humphrey was a first-team All-American, while Stewart led the team with eight touchdown catches and was first-team All-SEC.

Robinson was a decorated recruit who became a three-year starter at left tackle.

In recent years Alabama players entering the draft early have generally done so at once. Twelve Alabama players have been selected in the first two rounds of the last three drafts.