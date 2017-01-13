Todd Haley: We’ll work hard to make crowd a nonfactor

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2017, 6:57 AM EST

The last time the Chiefs played a home playoff game, they lost to the Ravens 30-7.

Todd Haley was the head coach for Kansas City that day, so he knows as well as anyone what the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium is like in the postseason. He also knows that the crowd can be taken out of the game if the opposing team is able to execute its game plan, which is exactly what the Steelers offensive coordinator would like to have a hand in doing on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been on the other end of it and gone in and coached in it. It can be a factor in this game,” Haley said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We work very hard at making the venue of where we’re playing a nonfactor.”

The Steelers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions against the Dolphins last Sunday and they scored on three of their first four possessions when they faced the Chiefs in the regular season. Something similar would certainly dampen the enthusiasm of the Arrowhead faithful this time around as well.