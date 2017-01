Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2017, 12:24 AM EST

On Sunday, the Steelers visit the Chiefs in Kansas City for a berth in the AFC title game.

So who wins? That’s part two of Friday’s PFT Live question of the day.

Vote, argue in the comments, vote again, and then tune in to Friday’s show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Guests include Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, along with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.