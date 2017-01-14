Aaron Rodgers consulted an astronaut on the physics of a Hail Mary

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become the master of the Hail Mary, taking what is usually thought of as a once-in-a-lifetime play and doing it three times for long touchdowns in the last 14 months. He owes that success in part to a meeting on a celebrity edition of Jeopardy.
Rodgers won on Jeopardy in 2015, beating retired astronaut Mark Kelly as well as Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank. Rodgers and Kelly became friends after that, and Rodgers has consulted Kelly on the physics of football, picking Kelly’s brain about the trajectory of thrown footballs and how a pass can be affected by factors such as wind and temperature.
Kelly told Sports Illustrated that they’ve talked about Hail Mary passes and throwing a football at the correct angle so that the ball will land in the end zone after staying in the air long enough for the Packers’ receivers to position themselves under it.
“Timing is everything and fortunately it is so cold in Green Bay there isn’t significant re-entry heating,” Kelly said. “I’m kidding, of course.”
A little astronaut humor for you.
Of course, knowledge of physics is less important than the ability to throw the ball high and far. But Rodgers has always had that ability. In the last two seasons, he’s been able to refine his Hail Mary passes after giving some more thought to how they travel through the air. He thanks his friendship with Kelly for that.
Rodgers has a chance to something tomorrow that Favre could not do.
Win a playoff game in Dallas.
Wait, Rodgers has a friend?
Smartest QB. For the smartest fans.
Too bad we won’t get to see a matchup between him and The GOAT.
Love it
And to think, that way back when, all the 49ers had to do was pick the “home town boy” from right across the bay at Cal instead of Alex Smith. EPIC fail.
Now Smith has been a serviceable QB, but he’s not in Aaron Rodgers’ league. Just think what Harbaugh would have been able to do with Rodgers instead of that disrespectful turd Fidel Krapernick…
Did the consultant tell him to sneak overinflated footballs past the officials? I mean he told the world he did that.
Physics. Science. Temperature. All these things affect footballs? No it can’t be. I won’t believe it until Exponenent and Wells say More Probable Than Not.
People want to go on and on about arm strength but it’s all in the timing and trajectory.
I’ll be more impressed when he can win right out of the gate and doesn’t need to rely on Hail Marys in the first place.
discount double check: never forget.