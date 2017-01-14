 Skip to content

Chargers admit mistake, ditch initial L.A. logo

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2017, 1:29 PM EST
Not long after the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles, they unveiled a new logo. It didn’t go well.

To their credit, the Chargers heard the criticism, they agreed with it, and they have taken action. The much-criticized L.A. logo, which appeared to be based on the Dodgers’ logo, is gone.

“The logo that was revealed on Thursday was meant to help launch our brand into the market and supplement — not replace — our official team marks,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement provided to PFT. “Clearly, we miscalculated how the logo would be received, and we’ve taken it out of the rotation.”

A.G. Spanos emphasized that this is the identity of the team. “If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back,” he said.

Spanos said that the team may “take another shot” at an L.A. logo “down the road,” and that the franchise is considering ways to involve the community’s voice in the process.

“If the ultimate outcome of this episode is something really special that L.A. fans help create and truly love, that’s a win,” Spanos said.

Plenty of other businesses would have doubled down in the face of the criticism, stubbornly adhering to an approach that had already become a punch line by refusing to look beyond an echo chamber that regards any opinion different from theirs as wrong. The Chargers have, during a hectic and challenging week, found a way to engage in an objective assessment of a bad decision and to reverse it.

27 Responses to “Chargers admit mistake, ditch initial L.A. logo”
  1. howiehandles says: Jan 14, 2017 1:36 PM

    Sensing a trend of mistakes with this organization.

  2. Seprix says: Jan 14, 2017 1:37 PM

    But I liked the logo!

  3. ihavepriors says: Jan 14, 2017 1:37 PM

    Chargers announce their new name is, wait for it, The Angeles Abortions.

  4. weepingjebus says: Jan 14, 2017 1:37 PM

    RGIII might have some spare logos lying around.

  5. bleedingfacemask says: Jan 14, 2017 1:38 PM

    Call RG3, I’m sure he’d be happy to help with a new logo.

  6. aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says: Jan 14, 2017 1:38 PM

    Called it!!! It was worse than the 49ers logo from 20+ years ago.

  7. raidernation37 says: Jan 14, 2017 1:39 PM

    Maybe the 12 chargers fans in LA can draw something up for them that isn’t a complete ripoff of another teams logo

  8. ajgreenhof says: Jan 14, 2017 1:40 PM

    The Chargers have the best logo and uniforms in the leagues.

    Completely clueless if they try/tried to change it.

  9. shaggytoodle says: Jan 14, 2017 1:40 PM

    I understand rebranding, but that was one of the weakest, attempts at a logo I have ever seen. I understand you don’t want to go overboard on a logo, and make it “too busy” but that was something a LA grade schooler would have created, if anyone cared about the team moving there from San Diego.

  10. geeeeemen says: Jan 14, 2017 1:40 PM

    Embarrassing logo but respectable response to the criticism.

  11. swampmule says: Jan 14, 2017 1:40 PM

    Glad to see everyone making this as difficult a transition as possible for the Spanos family

  12. codiablo says: Jan 14, 2017 1:41 PM

    Now LA has 2 horrible teams…stupidest move ever.

  13. sdsmooth says: Jan 14, 2017 1:41 PM

    It’s called dysfunction. Enjoy it LA Charger fans. Just be thankful the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns exist.

  14. reptar310 says: Jan 14, 2017 1:42 PM

    The 49ers did something similar when they changed the logo on their helmet form an SF to 49ers. They held a press conference and everything. The fans were livid and they admitted their mistake and changed it back the next day. It happens Chargers, don’t feel too bad.

  15. magnusthe1st says: Jan 14, 2017 1:42 PM

    Well, at least the organization isn’t COMPLETELY inept.

  16. xxsweepthelegxx says: Jan 14, 2017 1:43 PM

    Wow, never thought that would happen. Good for them to listen to public opinion, kudos.

  17. reddzen says: Jan 14, 2017 1:43 PM

    Love the last paragraph Florio. And you are 100% right. Good on the Chargers. It’s good to see someone actually looking at fans’ reactions in the NFL – for once.

  18. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 14, 2017 1:44 PM

    Does the Spanos family do anything that isn’t a mistake and complete embarrassment?

  19. dickshotdogs says: Jan 14, 2017 1:46 PM

    Now, reverse the head coach hire.

  20. dasmol says: Jan 14, 2017 1:48 PM

    Change everything up.

    Just don’t leave the name to social media, or you’ll be stuck with Chargie McChargerFace.

  21. draculalambert says: Jan 14, 2017 1:48 PM

    Yes! Just use the 60s as a template and tweak it very little

  22. celticsforever says: Jan 14, 2017 1:49 PM

    They didn’t give it much thought because it is going to be a 1-year logo….

    2017 – sell as many “new” jerseys as you can with whatever bargain-basement logo they come up with for the LA Chargers.

    2018 – when they rebrand into the LA Electricians, LA Volts, Amps, Ohms, whatever they end up calling themselves – they will go all-in selling those jerseys.

  23. guadalahonky says: Jan 14, 2017 1:49 PM

    “If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back,” he said.

    I hope L.A. remembers the Chargers front office stated this.
    You will be seeing more and more blunders from the new worst owners in the NFL. The Brown Family has been surpassed by the Spanos family.

  24. lurkerkerker says: Jan 14, 2017 1:50 PM

    Can the league please intervene and Donald Sterling the Chargers from this numb suckhole of a family? LA doesn’t want you!

  25. xpensivewinos says: Jan 14, 2017 1:52 PM

    Says a lot about the organization that they thought that was a good logo in the first place………

  26. onebuffalove716 says: Jan 14, 2017 1:56 PM

    Let me fix that for you:

    Chargers admit mistake, ditch LA move altogether.

    As a Bills fan I had this to deal with for years, I feel for the fans who put in so many resources to support them over the years. Same thing to the St. Louis fans too.

    I just can’t help but wonder if there are enough buses in the world to run over Kroenke and Spanos with..

  27. bert1913 says: Jan 14, 2017 1:56 PM

    at least the niners didn’t have to change their logo

