Chargers admit mistake, ditch initial L.A. logo

Not long after the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles, they unveiled a new logo. It didn’t go well.
To their credit, the Chargers heard the criticism, they agreed with it, and they have taken action. The much-criticized L.A. logo, which appeared to be based on the Dodgers’ logo, is gone.
“The logo that was revealed on Thursday was meant to help launch our brand into the market and supplement — not replace — our official team marks,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement provided to PFT. “Clearly, we miscalculated how the logo would be received, and we’ve taken it out of the rotation.”
A.G. Spanos emphasized that this is the identity of the team. “If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back,” he said.
Spanos said that the team may “take another shot” at an L.A. logo “down the road,” and that the franchise is considering ways to involve the community’s voice in the process.
“If the ultimate outcome of this episode is something really special that L.A. fans help create and truly love, that’s a win,” Spanos said.
Plenty of other businesses would have doubled down in the face of the criticism, stubbornly adhering to an approach that had already become a punch line by refusing to look beyond an echo chamber that regards any opinion different from theirs as wrong. The Chargers have, during a hectic and challenging week, found a way to engage in an objective assessment of a bad decision and to reverse it.
Sensing a trend of mistakes with this organization.
But I liked the logo!
Chargers announce their new name is, wait for it, The Angeles Abortions.
RGIII might have some spare logos lying around.
Call RG3, I’m sure he’d be happy to help with a new logo.
Called it!!! It was worse than the 49ers logo from 20+ years ago.
Maybe the 12 chargers fans in LA can draw something up for them that isn’t a complete ripoff of another teams logo
The Chargers have the best logo and uniforms in the leagues.
Completely clueless if they try/tried to change it.
I understand rebranding, but that was one of the weakest, attempts at a logo I have ever seen. I understand you don’t want to go overboard on a logo, and make it “too busy” but that was something a LA grade schooler would have created, if anyone cared about the team moving there from San Diego.
Embarrassing logo but respectable response to the criticism.
Glad to see everyone making this as difficult a transition as possible for the Spanos family
Now LA has 2 horrible teams…stupidest move ever.
It’s called dysfunction. Enjoy it LA Charger fans. Just be thankful the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns exist.
The 49ers did something similar when they changed the logo on their helmet form an SF to 49ers. They held a press conference and everything. The fans were livid and they admitted their mistake and changed it back the next day. It happens Chargers, don’t feel too bad.
Well, at least the organization isn’t COMPLETELY inept.
Wow, never thought that would happen. Good for them to listen to public opinion, kudos.
Love the last paragraph Florio. And you are 100% right. Good on the Chargers. It’s good to see someone actually looking at fans’ reactions in the NFL – for once.
Does the Spanos family do anything that isn’t a mistake and complete embarrassment?
Now, reverse the head coach hire.
Change everything up.
Just don’t leave the name to social media, or you’ll be stuck with Chargie McChargerFace.
Yes! Just use the 60s as a template and tweak it very little
They didn’t give it much thought because it is going to be a 1-year logo….
2017 – sell as many “new” jerseys as you can with whatever bargain-basement logo they come up with for the LA Chargers.
2018 – when they rebrand into the LA Electricians, LA Volts, Amps, Ohms, whatever they end up calling themselves – they will go all-in selling those jerseys.
“If we make a mistake, we own it, learn from it, and move on without looking back,” he said.
I hope L.A. remembers the Chargers front office stated this.
You will be seeing more and more blunders from the new worst owners in the NFL. The Brown Family has been surpassed by the Spanos family.
Can the league please intervene and Donald Sterling the Chargers from this numb suckhole of a family? LA doesn’t want you!
Says a lot about the organization that they thought that was a good logo in the first place………
Let me fix that for you:
Chargers admit mistake, ditch LA move altogether.
As a Bills fan I had this to deal with for years, I feel for the fans who put in so many resources to support them over the years. Same thing to the St. Louis fans too.
I just can’t help but wonder if there are enough buses in the world to run over Kroenke and Spanos with..
at least the niners didn’t have to change their logo