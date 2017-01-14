 Skip to content

Falcons beat Seahawks, advance to NFC Championship Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 7:47 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons react after a touchdown agianst the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons are one win away from the Super Bowl after a dominant performance today against the overmatched Seahawks.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan showed his MVP form, and the defense largely held Russell Wilson, Thomas Rawls and company in check, as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20.

It was a win that showcased Ryan as perhaps the best player in the NFL right now, a win that gave Falcons receiver Julio Jones a big personal victory over Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, and a win that has to give the Falcons confidence that they can be title contenders. Jones limped off the field during the game as a result of an aggravated foot injury, and if that limits him next week it would be a problem for the Falcons, although Jones didn’t appear to be too badly hurt.

It was also a Seattle loss in which the Seahawks had a lot of unforced errors, including big penalties, defensive breakdowns and an offensive line that couldn’t protect Wilson and once even tripped him in the end zone for a safety. That offensive line — the lowest-paid line in football by a wide margin — was a weakness of the Seahawks all season. Building an offensive line on the cheap didn’t work, and that failure cost the Seahawks.

And it was a loss that saw Seahawks coach Pete Carroll make some highly questionable game management decisions, including repeatedly punting on fourth-and-short when his team needed to keep the ball and sustain a drive.

The already depleted Seahawks secondary was depleted further when cornerback Deshawn Shead was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, and that Seattle secondary just wasn’t able to hold Ryan in check.

Next week the Falcons will either travel to Dallas or host the Packers, depending on the result of tomorrow’s NFC playoff game. Either way, it’s a game the Falcons can win. Especially with the way Ryan is playing. He’s a quarterback who can put a team on his back and take them to a championship.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks, Top Stories
40 Responses to “Falcons beat Seahawks, advance to NFC Championship Game”
  1. seahawkz4life says: Jan 14, 2017 7:49 PM

    They looked bad most of the year, glad the pain is over.

    -A Seahawks fan

  2. bucrightoff says: Jan 14, 2017 7:49 PM

    What an offense. That is all.

  3. nufcedmcgreevey says: Jan 14, 2017 7:49 PM

    So much for the Hawks dynasty. LOL!

  4. leatherface2012 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:50 PM

    congrats atlanta. thanks for getting rid of the most insufferable fan base in the country..the idiot 12s

  5. mcjon22 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:50 PM

    I think they rather play Dallas over Green Bay.

    The Cowboys don’t have a true home field advantage, and playing a rookie QB would be more desired than facing Aaron Rodgers at home.

  6. theimmaculatedeception says: Jan 14, 2017 7:50 PM

    Thanks for playing 12s. You got boat raced *As Expected but more than that, Atlanta did you a favor by exposing what an overpaid fraud Richard Sherman is and how overrated Russell Wilson is, especially in the red zone. No Beast Mode, no more deep runs.

    You can pick up your orange slices and participation trophies at the door

  7. seatownballers says: Jan 14, 2017 7:50 PM

    Congrats on the win Atlanta.
    Secondary is legion of disabled in Seattle.
    Offensive line is mixed. Good inside with worst tackles in the league.

    Fix it Schneider.

  8. tokyosandblaster says: Jan 14, 2017 7:50 PM

    Hahahaha

    Osiris is now a cowboys or Patriots fan. Whichever team wins tomorrow.

    >

  9. haminator says: Jan 14, 2017 7:51 PM

    The falcons whooped the Seahawks. Another blowout in typical NFL fashion.

  10. ishallcomment says: Jan 14, 2017 7:51 PM

    Sherman = rekt

  11. bonecrushinghits says: Jan 14, 2017 7:51 PM

    enjoy that humble pie 2012s!

    maybe the “greatest Gm and coach in the history of sports” will get you some O-Line.

    Thanks for playing.

    Draft is in April.

    ONE YEAR DYNASTY

  12. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:51 PM

    Falcons looked fantastic. Might be quite a shootout if it ended up them vs Pats in Super Bowl.

  13. stexan says: Jan 14, 2017 7:51 PM

    Someone shove a microphone in Sherman’s face – please.

  14. RegisHawk says: Jan 14, 2017 7:52 PM

    The dream ends…and the new dream begins…

  15. sdcharger123 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:52 PM

    The Falcons are pretty good…

  16. nepatriot1 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:52 PM

    Thank you Atlanta, stifle the moron 12’s for another year.

  17. pastorfootball says: Jan 14, 2017 7:52 PM

    Cue Richard Sherman complaining about the refs to the media in 3…2…1

  18. niners816 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:52 PM

    Rejoice, NFL fans, no more annoying, obnoxious Seattle fans to hear from. Well they’ll be Dallas fans tomorrow, but Seattle’s “dynasty” is officially over. Its a good day. Thank you, Atlanta for beating that classless team.

  19. braceyourselffor12 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    Man that Seattle defense is something else.

  20. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    As usual the Seachickens had to start a fight at the end of a postseason loss, what lowlives.
    Congrats Falcons Fans! 🙂

  21. LyinRogerMustGo says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    That sound you hear is the window slamming shut.

    Happens to everyone.

    🙂

  22. pantherpro says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    Later to Seagags and their lame 12th man. At least you have your Sounders you soccer nerds!

    Niner Empire

  23. dlw492 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    Seahawks need to draft a legit corner, legit wide receiver, legit running back

  24. jafo1265 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    Seahawks are sore losers. How embarrassing they were. Stay classy for God’s sake.

  25. tyelee says: Jan 14, 2017 7:53 PM

    PERFECT EXAMPLE of why smack talk is pointless before a game.. Seahawks did not play as so many talk JUNK they would…

    Falcons proved SUPERIOR on the field and that is all that counts…
    Sent home DONE!

    WHOSE NEXT?

  26. kickinpuppies says: Jan 14, 2017 7:54 PM

    Wasn’t jimmy graham down on that last turnover? Why didn’t they review it?

  27. hello3987 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:54 PM

    I thought Russell Wilson was a better Playoff QB then Aaron Rodgers Kurt Warner?

  28. dispozblcopy says: Jan 14, 2017 7:54 PM

    Anybody notice these defense-heavy Super Bowl teams, and how long their dominance lasts? ’85 Bears, 2000 Ravens, 2013 Legion of Boom, 2015 Broncos — Each one got dubbed “Greatest. Defense. Ever!” after their Super Bowl win — and yet none of them repeated. And only the LoB even got a second chance with the same squad. Now they are three full seasons from their glory moment against the Ponies.

    I suspect the reason is that, when you play defense that hard to compensate for a mediocre offense, you get injured a lot — yes, even if you’re in your 20s and imagine you’re invincible. Injuries to the defense have been at least part of the story for the Hawks since the SB win — that, and front office incompetence at taking the stress off of them.

    Big congrats to the Falconies for a terrific show today, they really didn’t leave any doubt. I suspect that the NFC game next Sunday is going to be a corker. Can’t wait.

  29. lx2016 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:55 PM

    😄Yay! Seattle is out! RWilson will say that this is a test from above to see how he will overcome this. Pfft. Blah blah blah.

  30. 1pavikingfan says: Jan 14, 2017 7:55 PM

    Two observations:

    1. Was that Arthur Blank’s daughter or wife? She looks a lot younger than him.

    2. Seattle was a bunch of sore losers at the end of the game – they have as much class as USC cheat Pete Carroll.

  31. faithful49er707 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:55 PM

    Not much running around, high fiveing, cheeseburger smiling or gum smacking from Pete today.

    But I did see his team get smacked around

  32. Shinnbone says: Jan 14, 2017 7:55 PM

    Congrats Atlanta! You will have one more home game! and you’ll lose to the soon to be 14 time World Champion Green Bay Packers!

  33. kamthechancellor says: Jan 14, 2017 7:56 PM

    Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. As much as I’d like to complain about a few things, what’s the point? Matt Ryan owned us and was dropping dimes all night long.

  34. Flash1287 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:56 PM

    But…but….but…I thought the Seahawks were the next dynasty

  35. scmems07 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:56 PM

    Wilson’s now 3-16 when the defense allows 25+ points and 0-4 in the playoffs. Now that the defense is no longer “elite”, Wilson’s legacy will be less skewed and come more into focus, he was a product of a great defense and run game and was never good enough to lead that team to anything. Just like in college.

    I just wonder when the fans and media will start to realize it.

    #legionofwhom
    #fauxhawks!

  36. exinsidetrader says: Jan 14, 2017 7:57 PM

    I guess Beast Mode was under-rated.

    As for Ryan being “the best player in the League” — child please, he’s not even the best player on his team.

  37. gauchosporlife says: Jan 14, 2017 7:58 PM

    Cowboys will see you next week Hawks.

  38. painsyndicate says: Jan 14, 2017 7:58 PM

    So much for the Legion of bwahahahaha!

    Sherman, you frownin’ bro?

  39. faithful49er707 says: Jan 14, 2017 7:59 PM

    A-dios

    T-welth

    L-adies

  40. gauchosporlife says: Jan 14, 2017 7:59 PM

    *Meant Falcons *

  41. tylawspick6 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:00 PM

    the witch is dead

    bye bye seattle for years to come

    the flacco qb contract that wilson now has,
    completely changes their previous cap formula, which
    allowed for more money and depth on the roster

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!