Falcons beat Seahawks, advance to NFC Championship Game

The Falcons are one win away from the Super Bowl after a dominant performance today against the overmatched Seahawks.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan showed his MVP form, and the defense largely held Russell Wilson, Thomas Rawls and company in check, as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20.
It was a win that showcased Ryan as perhaps the best player in the NFL right now, a win that gave Falcons receiver Julio Jones a big personal victory over Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, and a win that has to give the Falcons confidence that they can be title contenders. Jones limped off the field during the game as a result of an aggravated foot injury, and if that limits him next week it would be a problem for the Falcons, although Jones didn’t appear to be too badly hurt.
It was also a Seattle loss in which the Seahawks had a lot of unforced errors, including big penalties, defensive breakdowns and an offensive line that couldn’t protect Wilson and once even tripped him in the end zone for a safety. That offensive line — the lowest-paid line in football by a wide margin — was a weakness of the Seahawks all season. Building an offensive line on the cheap didn’t work, and that failure cost the Seahawks.
And it was a loss that saw Seahawks coach Pete Carroll make some highly questionable game management decisions, including repeatedly punting on fourth-and-short when his team needed to keep the ball and sustain a drive.
The already depleted Seahawks secondary was depleted further when cornerback Deshawn Shead was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, and that Seattle secondary just wasn’t able to hold Ryan in check.
Next week the Falcons will either travel to Dallas or host the Packers, depending on the result of tomorrow’s NFC playoff game. Either way, it’s a game the Falcons can win. Especially with the way Ryan is playing. He’s a quarterback who can put a team on his back and take them to a championship.
I think they rather play Dallas over Green Bay.
The Cowboys don’t have a true home field advantage, and playing a rookie QB would be more desired than facing Aaron Rodgers at home.
Congrats on the win Atlanta.
Secondary is legion of disabled in Seattle.
Offensive line is mixed. Good inside with worst tackles in the league.
Fix it Schneider.
Falcons looked fantastic. Might be quite a shootout if it ended up them vs Pats in Super Bowl.
The dream ends…and the new dream begins…
The Falcons are pretty good…
Man that Seattle defense is something else.
Congrats Falcons Fans! 🙂
Seahawks need to draft a legit corner, legit wide receiver, legit running back
Wasn’t jimmy graham down on that last turnover? Why didn’t they review it?
I thought Russell Wilson was a better Playoff QB then Aaron Rodgers Kurt Warner?
Anybody notice these defense-heavy Super Bowl teams, and how long their dominance lasts? ’85 Bears, 2000 Ravens, 2013 Legion of Boom, 2015 Broncos — Each one got dubbed “Greatest. Defense. Ever!” after their Super Bowl win — and yet none of them repeated. And only the LoB even got a second chance with the same squad. Now they are three full seasons from their glory moment against the Ponies.
I suspect the reason is that, when you play defense that hard to compensate for a mediocre offense, you get injured a lot — yes, even if you’re in your 20s and imagine you’re invincible. Injuries to the defense have been at least part of the story for the Hawks since the SB win — that, and front office incompetence at taking the stress off of them.
Big congrats to the Falconies for a terrific show today, they really didn’t leave any doubt. I suspect that the NFC game next Sunday is going to be a corker. Can’t wait.
Two observations:
1. Was that Arthur Blank’s daughter or wife? She looks a lot younger than him.
2. Seattle was a bunch of sore losers at the end of the game – they have as much class as USC cheat Pete Carroll.
Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. As much as I’d like to complain about a few things, what’s the point? Matt Ryan owned us and was dropping dimes all night long.
Wilson’s now 3-16 when the defense allows 25+ points and 0-4 in the playoffs. Now that the defense is no longer “elite”, Wilson’s legacy will be less skewed and come more into focus, he was a product of a great defense and run game and was never good enough to lead that team to anything. Just like in college.
I just wonder when the fans and media will start to realize it.
