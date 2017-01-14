Graham Gano had surgery on his plant foot

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

Panthers kicker Graham Gano broke a bone in his left heel late in the regular season, which led to an amusing moment with coach Ron Rivera calling it a “ballerina” injury because the injury to his plant foot is similar to one commonly suffered by dancers.

Gano tweeted a picture of himself with his left leg in a cast on Friday and said that he had surgery to repair the injury. Gano said the operation went well and that he expects to be “full strength” in time for the season.

Gano got hurt in Week 14 and went on to make 8-of-12 field goals over the final three weeks of the season. Three of those misses came against the Bucs in Week 17 and were followed by Gano complaining about the images that the Bucs were putting on their video boards during his tries. The NFL said that Tampa did not break any rules, however.

Gano is signed for next season in the final year of a four-year deal he signed before the 2014 season.