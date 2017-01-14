 Skip to content

Jags keep Todd Wash as DC, hire two ex-Coughlin assistants

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 4:49 PM EST
When the Jaguars introduced executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin at a Thursday press conference, they said that he would oversee all facets of the organization.

That would help explain a couple of the assistant coaching hires that the team announced on Saturday. Pat Flaherty, who worked for Coughlin with both the Jaguars and Giants when Coughlin was the head coach, will be the team’s offensive line coach. He spent last season working for the 49ers.

The Jaguars also announced that Perry Fewell will be their defensive backs coach. Fewell worked for Coughlin in Jacksonville and was the defensive coordinator for the Giants from 2010-14, a run that included a Super Bowl title after the 2011 season.

Fewell will be working under defensive coordinator Todd Wash, who the team announced will stay on to run the defense. While that will likely lead to fair amount of carryover, Coughlin said in a statement released by the team that Wash will bring “his own ideas and changes” to the table as well.

