Julio Jones out-playing Richard Sherman as Falcons strike back

The Seahawks scored first. The Falcons answered.
Falcons receiver Julio Jones is off to a big start, out-playing Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on a great first drive that ended with a touchdown catch that tied the game, 7-7.
Jones caught all three of the passes thrown to him on the Falcons’ first drive and also picked up a first down when Sherman was called for holding him. It’s been a bad start for Sherman and a great one for Jones in this battle of two of the NFL’s marquee players.
The first quarter flew by in only 26 minutes, and this game looks like it’s going to be fast-paced and exciting. After a relatively dull wild card weekend, the divisional round is off to a good start.
Given how Sherman cheats and whines I hope Julio Jones has a 300 yard game against him.
Anti hawk fans should love the home cooking so far. Might be honest misses but that TD was on an illegal pick play
Hester a 45 yard kickoff return. And all you experts said Hester was “washed up!”
The entire defense played SOFT, and slow, that scoring drive, allowing first downs when they had chances to get stops.
We will see… it’s only been one drive
Keep throwing at Sherman and you’ll pay for it
With a brand new mega palace stadium opening this fall, the Falcon’s future in Atlanta is secured. You see teams moving when they can’t get a new stadium. The stadium is crucial.
U mad bro?