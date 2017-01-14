Julio Jones out-playing Richard Sherman as Falcons strike back

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:09 PM EST

The Seahawks scored first. The Falcons answered.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is off to a big start, out-playing Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on a great first drive that ended with a touchdown catch that tied the game, 7-7.

Jones caught all three of the passes thrown to him on the Falcons’ first drive and also picked up a first down when Sherman was called for holding him. It’s been a bad start for Sherman and a great one for Jones in this battle of two of the NFL’s marquee players.

The first quarter flew by in only 26 minutes, and this game looks like it’s going to be fast-paced and exciting. After a relatively dull wild card weekend, the divisional round is off to a good start.