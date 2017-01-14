Late field goal leaves Pats up 17-13 at half

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 9:45 PM EST

The Patriots looked like they were on their way to the blowout that many people expected through the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Texans.

The second 15 minutes went very differently, however, and the Patriots lead 17-13 after the first half of play in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Texans outscored the Patriots 10-3 in the second quarter and saw their defense hold on the goal-line just before halftime to keep New England to a field goal.

Tom Brady scrambled for two yards to put the Pats on the 1-yard-line, but a pass to James Develin and a run by LeGarrette Blount went nowhere as the Texans defense continued a strong performance. They allowed a touchdown to Dion Lewis after a long pass interference penalty on cornerback A.J. Bouye, but Lewis’ other touchdown came on a kickoff return and they have forced three punts to go with an interception.

That interception was just the third that Tom Brady’s thrown this year and the Patriots also turned the ball over on a Dion Lewis fumble, leading to two short fields that the Texans turned into 10 points. The Texans haven’t moved the ball well, but turnovers are a surefire way to give a team a chance in a game that might otherwise seem out of reach.

This one hasn’t felt that way since Lewis’ kickoff return score, something that can largely be credited to the Houston defense. If they can continue to throw roadblocks in the way of the end zone, things will remain close in New England well into the evening.