Long Seahawks drive to start the game in Atlanta

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

The Seahawks have to be pleased with the way their offense started today in Atlanta.

A 14-play drive that took almost nine minutes off the clock ended in a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jimmy Graham as the Seahawks took a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

Wilson completed all four of his passes on that drive and also picked up 16 rushing yards. Thomas Rawls carried six times for 29 yards.

The Seahawks’ already shaky offensive line took another hit, however, as right tackle Germain Ifedi suffered an ankle injury. He was replaced by fellow rookie Rees Odhiambo.

Now we’ll see if Matt Ryan & Co. can match the Seahawks’ offensive output.