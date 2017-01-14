 Skip to content

Matt Ryan turns in an MVP-worthy first half

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:59 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is probably going to win the regular-season MVP award, and he’s starting the playoffs playing at an MVP level.

Ryan was outstanding in the first half today against a good Seahawks defense, completing 15 of 20 passes for 190 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Falcons lead 19-10 at the end of a first half in which the Seahawks had mistakes in every phase of the game: Russell Wilson got tripped by his own lineman to cause a safety, the Seahawks’ defense blew multiple coverages, and the special teams had multiple holding penalties on Devin Hester returns.

Seattle is going to need a much bigger second half, or else the Falcons are heading to the NFC Championship Game.

21 Responses to “Matt Ryan turns in an MVP-worthy first half”
  1. smitty113 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:00 PM

    Good night Seattle – you’re done. Stay classy. Enjoyable watching Sherman scared of Julio.

  2. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 14, 2017 6:01 PM

    I wonder if Darrell Bevell will go after Richard Sherman in the locker room for getting toasted so many times.

  3. donttrollonme says: Jan 14, 2017 6:01 PM

    Love it!

  4. pdway says: Jan 14, 2017 6:03 PM

    hold on the hester returned turned the whole first half.

  5. exinsidetrader says: Jan 14, 2017 6:04 PM

    Hardly.

    Stop your shilling. You could put Andy Dalton on that offense and he would throw for 400 yards/game.

  6. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:07 PM

    Matt Ryan is playing well. Picking apart that defense with ease. Julio jones took Shermans lunch. On the first Drive Julio was 5/5 on passes thrown to him . And a holding call on Sherman where he was beat for a td so Sherman held Julio for like 15 yds down the field. Sherman said he gets board because he doesn’t get challenged . I wonder if he’s bored getting picked apart.

  7. leatherface2012 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:07 PM

    i am watching with no hunt in the dog. i was trying to figure out why ryan and wilson look different than rodgers. then i figured it out. neither one is pulling the faux flag out of their belts after every pass looking for interference, or screaming at receivers who have “run the wrong route”. pretty refreshing to see. ryan and wilson have nice drives with scores, and no skip a dee doo dah into the end zone with a tiger woods uppercut punch. yeah, ryan is the mvp and deservedly so.

  8. mrwalterisgod says: Jan 14, 2017 6:08 PM

    Lol, Sherm gives up a bunch of underneath stuff and he’s getting “roasted”. Give me a break.

    The hold on the Hester return was a gamechanger. No two ways about it. But we all knew the refs were going to pander to the soft, finesse Falcons after all the whining the last 3 months.

  9. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 14, 2017 6:08 PM

    I can’t wait to hear what Richard Sherman will not say after the game should they lose.

  10. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:09 PM

    Wilson played good the first two drives. But fell apart after that.

  11. Flash1287 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:11 PM

    And the “12’s” are all in shock

    How stupid is that, they actually call themselves the 12’s

  12. mkreef says: Jan 14, 2017 6:11 PM

    As a die hard Pats fan — I’m loving Matt Ryan!

  13. 6ball says: Jan 14, 2017 6:12 PM

    .
    Ryan was always a good QB. He just had a propensity to make a big mistake at the most inopportune times.
    .

  14. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 14, 2017 6:13 PM

    Flash1287 says:
    Jan 14, 2017 6:11 PM
    And the “12’s” are all in shock

    How stupid is that, they actually call themselves the 12’s

    It’s their wonderlic score.

  15. bleck5 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:13 PM

    And America cheared!

  16. pdway says: Jan 14, 2017 6:14 PM

    julio is great – but he caught that a TD on a pick play

  17. tjacks7 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:18 PM

    Wow Seattles defense is horrible without Earl Thomas. Nobody else back there with elite talent.

  18. z0inks says: Jan 14, 2017 6:19 PM

    Falcons making plays.

    Seahawks making mistakes.

    The scoreboard tells the story.

  19. Flash1287 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:20 PM

    Seattle Seahawks, the one year dynasty…

  20. tjacks7 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:24 PM

    Pete “no nads” Carroll running the clock out at the end of the first half. This team is terrified.

  21. leatherface2012 says: Jan 14, 2017 6:27 PM

    so nice seeing seattle getting pounded in every phase of the game..bwahahahahaha! and especially that other loud mouth moron michael bennett..what a tool that guy is. at least his iq matches his jersey #

