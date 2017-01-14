Matt Ryan turns in an MVP-worthy first half

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is probably going to win the regular-season MVP award, and he’s starting the playoffs playing at an MVP level.
Ryan was outstanding in the first half today against a good Seahawks defense, completing 15 of 20 passes for 190 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Falcons lead 19-10 at the end of a first half in which the Seahawks had mistakes in every phase of the game: Russell Wilson got tripped by his own lineman to cause a safety, the Seahawks’ defense blew multiple coverages, and the special teams had multiple holding penalties on Devin Hester returns.
Seattle is going to need a much bigger second half, or else the Falcons are heading to the NFC Championship Game.
Good night Seattle – you’re done. Stay classy. Enjoyable watching Sherman scared of Julio.
I wonder if Darrell Bevell will go after Richard Sherman in the locker room for getting toasted so many times.
Love it!
hold on the hester returned turned the whole first half.
Hardly.
Stop your shilling. You could put Andy Dalton on that offense and he would throw for 400 yards/game.
Matt Ryan is playing well. Picking apart that defense with ease. Julio jones took Shermans lunch. On the first Drive Julio was 5/5 on passes thrown to him . And a holding call on Sherman where he was beat for a td so Sherman held Julio for like 15 yds down the field. Sherman said he gets board because he doesn’t get challenged . I wonder if he’s bored getting picked apart.
i am watching with no hunt in the dog. i was trying to figure out why ryan and wilson look different than rodgers. then i figured it out. neither one is pulling the faux flag out of their belts after every pass looking for interference, or screaming at receivers who have “run the wrong route”. pretty refreshing to see. ryan and wilson have nice drives with scores, and no skip a dee doo dah into the end zone with a tiger woods uppercut punch. yeah, ryan is the mvp and deservedly so.
Lol, Sherm gives up a bunch of underneath stuff and he’s getting “roasted”. Give me a break.
The hold on the Hester return was a gamechanger. No two ways about it. But we all knew the refs were going to pander to the soft, finesse Falcons after all the whining the last 3 months.
I can’t wait to hear what Richard Sherman will not say after the game should they lose.
Wilson played good the first two drives. But fell apart after that.
And the “12’s” are all in shock
How stupid is that, they actually call themselves the 12’s
As a die hard Pats fan — I’m loving Matt Ryan!
Ryan was always a good QB. He just had a propensity to make a big mistake at the most inopportune times.
Flash1287 says:
Jan 14, 2017 6:11 PM
And the “12’s” are all in shock
How stupid is that, they actually call themselves the 12’s
It’s their wonderlic score.
And America cheared!
julio is great – but he caught that a TD on a pick play
Wow Seattles defense is horrible without Earl Thomas. Nobody else back there with elite talent.
Falcons making plays.
Seahawks making mistakes.
The scoreboard tells the story.
Seattle Seahawks, the one year dynasty…
Pete “no nads” Carroll running the clock out at the end of the first half. This team is terrified.
so nice seeing seattle getting pounded in every phase of the game..bwahahahahaha! and especially that other loud mouth moron michael bennett..what a tool that guy is. at least his iq matches his jersey #