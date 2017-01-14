Matt Ryan turns in an MVP-worthy first half

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 5:59 PM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is probably going to win the regular-season MVP award, and he’s starting the playoffs playing at an MVP level.

Ryan was outstanding in the first half today against a good Seahawks defense, completing 15 of 20 passes for 190 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Falcons lead 19-10 at the end of a first half in which the Seahawks had mistakes in every phase of the game: Russell Wilson got tripped by his own lineman to cause a safety, the Seahawks’ defense blew multiple coverages, and the special teams had multiple holding penalties on Devin Hester returns.

Seattle is going to need a much bigger second half, or else the Falcons are heading to the NFC Championship Game.