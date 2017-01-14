 Skip to content

NFL will have at least eight minority head coaches in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2017, 7:05 AM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 23: Head Coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals and Head Coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns shake hands after the completion of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Cleveland 31-17. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL, which has long strived for more diversity among its coaching ranks, will have as many minority coaches as it’s ever had in the 2017 season.

With eight minority head coaches — the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn, Denver’s Vance Joseph, Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Detroit’s Jim Caldwell, Cleveland’s Hue Jackson, the Jets’ Todd Bowles and Carolina’s Ron Rivera — the league has the most minority coaches it has had at the start of any season. There were also eight minorities coaching NFL teams in 2011.

The 49ers still have an opening, so it’s possible a ninth minority head coach could be hired. That seems unlikely, however, as the only minorities the 49ers interviewed — Lynn and Joseph — have already been hired elsewhere.

The NFL had six minority head coaches last season.

2 Responses to “NFL will have at least eight minority head coaches in 2017”
  1. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 14, 2017 7:12 AM

    Wonderful however it’s about results on the field only.

  2. californiaqid says: Jan 14, 2017 7:19 AM

    And a new minority Commissioner

    Fire GOODELL

