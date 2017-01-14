Packers CB Damarious Randall added to injury report for Cowboys game

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2017, 1:59 PM EST

The Packers have been patching together a secondary all season, and they have another problem to deal with in advance of tomorrow’s Divisional Round game with the Cowboys.

The team announced that cornerback Damarious Randall had been added to the injury report with a foot injury, and will be listed as questionable.

Randall has struggled with injuries all season, and was questionable last week with a knee injury.

With Quentin Rollins out with a concussion, they’re again short-handed at corner, as they have been all year with Sam Shields on injured reserve, along with Demetri Goodson and Makinton Dorleant. That’s probably going to push safety Micah Hyde into a more prominent role in the slot.