Patriots get on the board first

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

The Texans forced a quick punt the first time that the Patriots had the ball on Saturday night.

They didn’t have the same luck the second time around. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was penalized for pass interference on a throw to Chris Hogan, leading to a 30-yard gain that was followed by a 22-yard pass to Hogan and a 13-yard touchdown catch by Dion Lewis. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point put the Patriots up 7-0 with over nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Patriots failed to earn a first down on their opening drive when Lewis was stuffed on a third down behind a line collapsed by Vince Wilfork and Jadeveon Clowney. Based on their offensive output, the Texans will need more of that to stay close.

They’ve run six plays over two drives and gained five yards while giving up one sack to Rob Ninkovich.