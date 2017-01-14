 Skip to content

Patriots get on the board first

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2017, 8:34 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he runs onto the field prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Texans forced a quick punt the first time that the Patriots had the ball on Saturday night.

They didn’t have the same luck the second time around. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was penalized for pass interference on a throw to Chris Hogan, leading to a 30-yard gain that was followed by a 22-yard pass to Hogan and a 13-yard touchdown catch by Dion Lewis. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point put the Patriots up 7-0 with over nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Patriots failed to earn a first down on their opening drive when Lewis was stuffed on a third down behind a line collapsed by Vince Wilfork and Jadeveon Clowney. Based on their offensive output, the Texans will need more of that to stay close.

They’ve run six plays over two drives and gained five yards while giving up one sack to Rob Ninkovich.

22 Responses to “Patriots get on the board first”
  1. sirjoeshmoe2015 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:36 PM

    When you get a PI call on a ball that is clearly not catchable and then no flag on Hogan for spinning the ball at a defender as an official is requesting the ball it makes it pretty easy to score.

  2. yourunclerico says: Jan 14, 2017 8:37 PM

    Lol @donkey fans
    They don’t know who to root for in this game
    The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
    Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!

  3. bchap17 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:40 PM

    Phil Simms awful!

  4. FlorioHasAHeadLikeACube says: Jan 14, 2017 8:40 PM

    Is there a slower looking QB than Osweiler.

    I can make coffee while he goes through his progression, then wobbles a ball wide or falls over.

  5. bassplucker says: Jan 14, 2017 8:40 PM

    Osweiler’s pocket awareness is nonexistent. It they can’t get a run game going it’s going to get ugly fast.

  6. darth3234 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:41 PM

    Unfortunately for the Texans QB Aw(suck)weiler most playoff teams don’t have to leave their starting QB at home with broken legs.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 14, 2017 8:42 PM

    Brady may not need to wash his jersey for the AFCC game. No pressure whatsover from the #1 defense.

  8. vikesr4reel says: Jan 14, 2017 8:43 PM

    How many work releases do the patriots have to get per game to get 52?

  9. jjfootball says: Jan 14, 2017 8:43 PM

    WHO CARES, DON’T WATCH THE CHEATING PATRIOTS!

  10. jjfootball says: Jan 14, 2017 8:43 PM

    SEND A MESSAGE TO GOODELL AND THE CHEATER PATRIOTS, DON’T WATCH THEIR GAME!

  11. screwmemean says: Jan 14, 2017 8:44 PM

    Is there a slower looking QB than Osweiler.
    ________________________________
    No. This game is over. It should have never been played in the first place.

  12. vikesr4reel says: Jan 14, 2017 8:46 PM

    They needed the pick play for the TD
    Told you they are cheating rats

  13. screwmemean says: Jan 14, 2017 8:47 PM

    ol @donkey fans
    They don’t know who to root for in this game
    The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
    Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!
    ____________________________________
    Couch is comfy. Sitting here with Lombardi 50 in our lap. You cant win them all. What couch did you sit in last year? Did you cry? We arent.

  14. screwmemean says: Jan 14, 2017 8:49 PM

    WHO CARES, DON’T WATCH THE CHEATING PATRIOTS!
    _____________________________

    So dude, why are you watching? I’m not. Loose the caps please and take a qualude.

  15. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 14, 2017 8:51 PM

    Turn out the lights the party’s over well at least the Texans were competitive for most of the first quarter. 😁

  16. bleck5 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:51 PM

    Patriots have the haters in tears.

    That when you know the Patriots are doing their jobs. Buckle up cupcakes. Gonna be a long night.

  17. tylawspick6 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:51 PM

    goodell caught cheating already

    #74 comes
    in after the whistle and they flag rowe for trying to break up
    the scrum

  18. leatherface2012 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:52 PM

    vikesr4reel says:
    Jan 14, 2017 8:46 PM
    They needed the pick play for the TD
    Told you they are cheating rats

    and how did they cheat on the kickoff return? put it away already. as a viking fan, i can only wish the organization was run as good as new england’s. there is nothing that they dont do right. this game is over already. patriots may put up 45 points tonight.

  19. amaf21 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:54 PM

    Congrats Houston team. You are the worst team ever to be in the playoffs. You should hang a banner.

  20. jag1959 says: Jan 14, 2017 8:57 PM

    jjfootball says:
    Jan 14, 2017 8:43 PM
    SEND A MESSAGE TO GOODELL AND THE CHEATER PATRIOTS, DON’T WATCH THEIR GAME!
    _________________

    Shush now and let the adults talk

  21. yourunclerico says: Jan 14, 2017 9:09 PM

    screwmemean says:
    Jan 14, 2017 8:47 PM
    ol @donkey fans
    They don’t know who to root for in this game
    The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
    Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!
    ____________________________________
    Couch is comfy. Sitting here with Lombardi 50 in our lap. You cant win them all. What couch did you sit in last year? Did you cry? We arent.

    ———
    Get used to that couch
    Maybe you can use it to try and polish the taint off that trophy you were awarded last year.
    Biggest cheaters in the league
    Dumbest fan base
    Hgh you taste so good

  22. spillertime21 says: Jan 14, 2017 9:23 PM

    A 39 year old QB (with a history of cheating) is GAINING armstrength? Most athletes would kill to maintain the strength that they had in their late 20s. Barry Bonds and Lance Armstrong also got stronger as they aged.
    Tom P.E.D Brady

