Patriots get on the board first

The Texans forced a quick punt the first time that the Patriots had the ball on Saturday night.
They didn’t have the same luck the second time around. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was penalized for pass interference on a throw to Chris Hogan, leading to a 30-yard gain that was followed by a 22-yard pass to Hogan and a 13-yard touchdown catch by Dion Lewis. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point put the Patriots up 7-0 with over nine minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Patriots failed to earn a first down on their opening drive when Lewis was stuffed on a third down behind a line collapsed by Vince Wilfork and Jadeveon Clowney. Based on their offensive output, the Texans will need more of that to stay close.
They’ve run six plays over two drives and gained five yards while giving up one sack to Rob Ninkovich.
When you get a PI call on a ball that is clearly not catchable and then no flag on Hogan for spinning the ball at a defender as an official is requesting the ball it makes it pretty easy to score.
Lol @donkey fans
They don’t know who to root for in this game
The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!
Phil Simms awful!
Is there a slower looking QB than Osweiler.
I can make coffee while he goes through his progression, then wobbles a ball wide or falls over.
Osweiler’s pocket awareness is nonexistent. It they can’t get a run game going it’s going to get ugly fast.
Unfortunately for the Texans QB Aw(suck)weiler most playoff teams don’t have to leave their starting QB at home with broken legs.
Brady may not need to wash his jersey for the AFCC game. No pressure whatsover from the #1 defense.
How many work releases do the patriots have to get per game to get 52?
WHO CARES, DON’T WATCH THE CHEATING PATRIOTS!
SEND A MESSAGE TO GOODELL AND THE CHEATER PATRIOTS, DON’T WATCH THEIR GAME!
Is there a slower looking QB than Osweiler.
________________________________
No. This game is over. It should have never been played in the first place.
They needed the pick play for the TD
Told you they are cheating rats
ol @donkey fans
They don’t know who to root for in this game
The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!
____________________________________
Couch is comfy. Sitting here with Lombardi 50 in our lap. You cant win them all. What couch did you sit in last year? Did you cry? We arent.
WHO CARES, DON’T WATCH THE CHEATING PATRIOTS!
_____________________________
So dude, why are you watching? I’m not. Loose the caps please and take a qualude.
Turn out the lights the party’s over well at least the Texans were competitive for most of the first quarter. 😁
Patriots have the haters in tears.
That when you know the Patriots are doing their jobs. Buckle up cupcakes. Gonna be a long night.
goodell caught cheating already
#74 comes
in after the whistle and they flag rowe for trying to break up
the scrum
vikesr4reel says:
Jan 14, 2017 8:46 PM
They needed the pick play for the TD
Told you they are cheating rats
and how did they cheat on the kickoff return? put it away already. as a viking fan, i can only wish the organization was run as good as new england’s. there is nothing that they dont do right. this game is over already. patriots may put up 45 points tonight.
Congrats Houston team. You are the worst team ever to be in the playoffs. You should hang a banner.
jjfootball says:
Jan 14, 2017 8:43 PM
SEND A MESSAGE TO GOODELL AND THE CHEATER PATRIOTS, DON’T WATCH THEIR GAME!
_________________
Shush now and let the adults talk
screwmemean says:
Jan 14, 2017 8:47 PM
ol @donkey fans
They don’t know who to root for in this game
The only thing they are sure of is they earned their place on the couch!
Win or lose… Os sends his best!! Hee Haw!!
____________________________________
Couch is comfy. Sitting here with Lombardi 50 in our lap. You cant win them all. What couch did you sit in last year? Did you cry? We arent.
———
Get used to that couch
Maybe you can use it to try and polish the taint off that trophy you were awarded last year.
Biggest cheaters in the league
Dumbest fan base
Hgh you taste so good
A 39 year old QB (with a history of cheating) is GAINING armstrength? Most athletes would kill to maintain the strength that they had in their late 20s. Barry Bonds and Lance Armstrong also got stronger as they aged.
Tom P.E.D Brady